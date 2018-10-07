We had travelled this cruise a few years ago and wished to revisit the sights because there is so much to take in. Our friends joined us on this cruise as they had heard so much about it from us over the years that they wanted to see the sights of Russia themselves. As we have all travelled with Viking before we are familiar the standard of service, food and entertainment, hence our reason for ...
I wanted to visit St.Petersburg and Moscow, and wanted to avoid a bus tour, valuing the chance to stay in the same place and not have to re-pack. I also looked forward to the lectures-which were excellent- and the walking tours. All our tour leaders were very well educated, knowledgeable, and professional.
The ship was quite comfortable, the meals were delicious , offering buffet and menu ...
We wanted to see more of Russia than just Moscow and St. Petersburg, so we looked at the inland waterway between those cities. Most river cruise companies on this route stop at the same places but we chose Viking as it was the first foreign company to develop the route and operates its own boats, giving it greater control.
The cruise includes three days in both Moscow and St Petersburg. In both ...
Chose this cruise for the opportunity to visit St. Petersburg and Moscow, and points in between. The excursions to visit all the cities and sites were wonderful. Everything was fascinating, and pleasantly surprising. Much better than expected.
The ship was great. Our cabin was more than adequate and comfortable. The dining areas were very pleasant and well organized. The food was very ...
Viking River Cruises have never let us down. Service, cuisine, expeditions! I won't ever cruise with anyone else!
My husband loves banana splits. This was not on the menu, but they found or purchased all of the ingredients to make him a banana split.
I got sick and the doctor on board was so helpful and made sure that I was taken care of and explained how to administer the meds.
The ...
My wife and I have recently returned from our Russia river cruise via Viking.
We actually sailed on a combination of canals, rivers, and lakes from Moscow to St Petersburg on the Viking Helgi.
The Helgi is larger than the “longboats” we’ve sailed in previously on the Danube. Though longer, they have two decks, while the Russian river boats have four. The Russian boats are certified to ...
We took our very enjoyable 1st ever river cruise - Viking’s River of the Tsars. The quality of accommodation, services, food, and tours was in all cases very good.
Our chief disappointment was their disregard for a very simple way to operate in a more environmentally sustainable way by reducing their use of single use water bottles which they pass out by the hundreds daily. Despite repeated ...
We enjoyed the cruise, despite the flights arranged by Viking. The flights home were particularly difficult - two layovers, not sitting together on 2 flights, chosen seats not provided - despite having paid for Premium Economy and Viking Air Plus. The ship's crew were wonderful, helpful, friendly and extremely attentive. The food was good and the service on board was excellent. The best aspects of ...
Was looking to visit/travel Eastern Europe as we’ve traveled in every country of Western Europe, but never anywhere in Eastern Europe. This trip dovetailed perfectly into a transatlantic cruise we wanted to be on. As it turned-out Viking is heads-above ocean cruises we’ve taken (primarily on Celebrity). Typically we’d be referring to food and service staff, but Viking really understands what we ...
We took this cruise as an anniversary present and it was the best thing we could have done. The entire cruise throughout Russia was beautiful and always exciting. The museums and the palaces were truly awe inspiring. The professionalism of the Viking crew and guide specialists was without equal. All of the towns and cities we visited on shore excursions had their particular charm and interesting ...