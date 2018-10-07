Viking Helgi in Uglich
Photo Credit: kenrick
Sergiev Posad
Photo Credit: kenrick
Kizhi church
Photo Credit: kenrick
Kirillov Monastery
Photo Credit: kenrick
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
69 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment

Filters

1-10 of 69 Viking Helgi Cruise Reviews

A very interesting and information insight to the life of Russia and its people.

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
Often Travelling
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had travelled this cruise a few years ago and wished to revisit the sights because there is so much to take in. Our friends joined us on this cruise as they had heard so much about it from us over the years that they wanted to see the sights of Russia themselves. As we have all travelled with Viking before we are familiar the standard of service, food and entertainment, hence our reason for ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Traveled with disabled person

Unforgettable Rxoerience

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
Marystrips
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

I wanted to visit St.Petersburg and Moscow, and wanted to avoid a bus tour, valuing the chance to stay in the same place and not have to re-pack. I also looked forward to the lectures-which were excellent- and the walking tours. All our tour leaders were very well educated, knowledgeable, and professional. The ship was quite comfortable, the meals were delicious , offering buffet and menu ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Good way to visit Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
kenrick
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to see more of Russia than just Moscow and St. Petersburg, so we looked at the inland waterway between those cities. Most river cruise companies on this route stop at the same places but we chose Viking as it was the first foreign company to develop the route and operates its own boats, giving it greater control. The cruise includes three days in both Moscow and St Petersburg. In both ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Wonderful cruise-visit to Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
cpyates45
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Chose this cruise for the opportunity to visit St. Petersburg and Moscow, and points in between. The excursions to visit all the cities and sites were wonderful. Everything was fascinating, and pleasantly surprising. Much better than expected. The ship was great. Our cabin was more than adequate and comfortable. The dining areas were very pleasant and well organized. The food was very ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Fantastic River Cruise through Russia

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
jkarlin
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking River Cruises have never let us down. Service, cuisine, expeditions! I won't ever cruise with anyone else! My husband loves banana splits. This was not on the menu, but they found or purchased all of the ingredients to make him a banana split. I got sick and the doctor on board was so helpful and made sure that I was taken care of and explained how to administer the meds. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Waterways of the Tsars River Cruise

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
roxiecruises
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

My wife and I have recently returned from our Russia river cruise via Viking. We actually sailed on a combination of canals, rivers, and lakes from Moscow to St Petersburg on the Viking Helgi. The Helgi is larger than the “longboats” we’ve sailed in previously on the Danube. Though longer, they have two decks, while the Russian river boats have four. The Russian boats are certified to ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

A fine cruise but bring your own water bottle

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
Vildbill
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We took our very enjoyable 1st ever river cruise - Viking’s River of the Tsars. The quality of accommodation, services, food, and tours was in all cases very good. Our chief disappointment was their disregard for a very simple way to operate in a more environmentally sustainable way by reducing their use of single use water bottles which they pass out by the hundreds daily. Despite repeated ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Pleasantly surprised by Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
RHandGL
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We enjoyed the cruise, despite the flights arranged by Viking. The flights home were particularly difficult - two layovers, not sitting together on 2 flights, chosen seats not provided - despite having paid for Premium Economy and Viking Air Plus. The ship's crew were wonderful, helpful, friendly and extremely attentive. The food was good and the service on board was excellent. The best aspects of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Great River Cruise through Russia

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
Pavinrb
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Was looking to visit/travel Eastern Europe as we’ve traveled in every country of Western Europe, but never anywhere in Eastern Europe. This trip dovetailed perfectly into a transatlantic cruise we wanted to be on. As it turned-out Viking is heads-above ocean cruises we’ve taken (primarily on Celebrity). Typically we’d be referring to food and service staff, but Viking really understands what we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Outside Stateroom

Russian River Cruise

Review for a Russia River Cruise on Viking Helgi

User Avatar
RGN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We took this cruise as an anniversary present and it was the best thing we could have done. The entire cruise throughout Russia was beautiful and always exciting. The museums and the palaces were truly awe inspiring. The professionalism of the Viking crew and guide specialists was without equal. All of the towns and cities we visited on shore excursions had their particular charm and interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2018

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigyn Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigyn Cruise Reviews
Viking Kadlin Cruise Reviews
Viking Sobek Cruise Reviews
Viking Freya Cruise Reviews
Viking Mandalay Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.