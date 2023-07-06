  • Write a Review
Viking Helgi Review

69 reviews
Like its fleetmates, Viking Ingvar and Viking Truvor, Viking Helgi offers "Waterways of the Czars" themed trips between St. Petersburg and Moscow, with calls at culture-filled villages and unique towns along the way, such as Yaroslavl, Uglich and Goritzy. There, viewing highlights include grand monuments and opulent palaces, fortified monasteries and beautiful cathedrals.

The ship features a restaurant, two bars, a library, sun deck, three promenade decks, onboard boutique, elevator, medical center, free in-cabin Internet and laundry service. All cabins offer outside views and have private bathrooms. In 2013, the ship received a refurbishment that resulted in two suites, two junior suites, 67 veranda cabins and 31 deluxe. All upper and middle deck cabins feature private balconies.

Viking is an adults-only cruise line; passengers must be 18 to sail.

About

Passengers: 199
Crew: 110
Passenger to Crew: 1.81:1
Launched: 1984

Sails From

St. Petersburg, Moscow

Viking Helgi Cruiser Reviews

Fantastic River Cruise through Russia

I'm a Viking forever.Read More
jkarlin

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Great River Cruise through Russia

As it turned-out Viking is heads-above ocean cruises we’ve taken (primarily on Celebrity).Read More
Pavinrb

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

A very interesting and information insight to the life of Russia and its people.

Dining was up to the excellent standard that we expect and receive of Viking. However, we would not travel on the last trip of any cruise again.Read More
Often Travelling

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Good way to visit Russia

Details (including map) available at Helgi reception.Read More
kenrick

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

