Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Heimdal

The attention to customer service / experience was second to none. Viking welcomed us from the moment we landed in Marseille by introducing themselves to us as we left customs and stayed with us to the (sad) moment we left them in Lyon. We expected that the food on the ship would be OK, but it far exceeded our expectations. From appetizers to desserts, every dish presented was above and beyond ...