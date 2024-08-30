The world's largest river cruise line continues to expand with the debut of Viking Haki, one of two European Longships, with Viking Rota, currently slated to launch in 2027. Identical to the rest of the Longship fleet, the 190-passenger vessel showcases the line's understated Scandinavian interiors and venues such as the Aquavit Terrace. The ship takes its name from a Norse king who commanded a large army of warriors.

Viking Haki Deck Plans Include Two Room Suites

Among the standout features on Viking's Longships are the suites with a separate bedroom and living area. On many river vessels the suites are simply larger cabins, however Viking offers veranda suites which measure 275 square feet and a pair of 445-square-foot Explorer Suites with outsize wraparound balconies. All of these suites are on the top deck -- with the Explorer Suites overlooking the back of the ship -- and come with perks such as a bottle of Champagne on arrival, complimentary mini-bar and free laundry. Passengers in the two largest suites also benefit from private transfers and a Silver Spirits beverage package.

Viking Haki also has 205-square-foot veranda cabins and 135-square-foot French balcony cabins. Lower deck cabins, which have fixed windows, measure 150 square feet. All cabins have a TV infotainment system, bottled water replenished daily, telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryer and air conditioning.

The ship's main restaurant, which can seat all passengers in one sitting, is located on the middle deck. On the upper deck, the lounge bar leads to Viking's trademark Aquavit Terrace, an all-weather indoor and outdoor area with retractable floor to ceiling glass doors. Other onboard facilities include a small library, shop, two computers for passengers to use and free Wi-Fi.

There is an elevator between the middle and upper deck, while stairs lead to the lower deck and sun deck.

Viking Haki's Maiden Voyage is Spring 2027

The ship's inaugural sailing is on March 24, 2027, when it will embark on the nine-night Tulips & Windmills itinerary sailing round-trip Amsterdam and with a one-night hotel stay in Amsterdam prior to boarding. Designed to coincide with the colorful spring tulip season, the cruise includes a visit to Keukenhof Gardens, the world's largest floral park, and stops including the harbour city of Rotterdam and Antwerp in Belgium.

Viking Haki Itineraries Focus on Popular European Waterways

The ship sails on four European itineraries taking in the Rhine, Danube, Main Canal and Dutch and Belgian waterways. In addition to the Tulips & Windmills sailing, Viking Haki will offer Viking's 14-night Grand European Tour between Amsterdam and Budapest, the seven-night Rhine Getaway from Basel to Amsterdam and the week-long Christmas on the Rhine cruise.

Viking Haki Stats

Viking Haki is 443 feet and carries 190 passengers at full occupancy with 53 crew.