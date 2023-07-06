Viking Longship Gymir, debuted in 2022 as one of two innovative ships to join the fleet. The origins of the name Gymir are confusing in Norse mythology. Some claim the name as interchangeable with Aegir, a personification of the ocean or sea. The accepted definition is usually “the protector” or the “the engulfer.” All of those work well as a Viking ship name.

The ship will sail the waters of the European rivers, carrying 190 primarily North American passengers on inclusive vacations. Viking’s reputation is for bringing together cultural enrichment and relaxation on its cruises for passengers ranging in age from 55-70.

Cruises include at least one excursion in each port of call, often a tour of the most popular highlights, either as a walking tour or by motorcoach. Additional excursions usually include food and beverage tastings, motorcoach trips beyond the immediate port city, or exclusive access to events.

Dining

Three meals per day are served in The Restaurant on the Middle Deck (Deck 2). Expect regional favorites during lunch and dinner, both of which are served with local beer and wine included in the fare. Seating for breakfast and lunch is open, with a time range offered based on the activities of the day. Dinner has a set start time each evening, with open seating on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Lighter options for breakfast and lunch are usually available in the Aquavit Terrace on the Upper Deck (Deck 3). During dinner, the Aquavit becomes an alternate dining venue serving a rotating tasting menu. There is no additional charge for dining in Aquavit, but reservations are typically required.

Cabins

Gymir has 95 staterooms, including two rear-facing Explorer suites, seven verandah suites, 39 verandah staterooms, 22 staterooms with French balconies, and 25 riverview staterooms with portholes. All staterooms can have sleeping configured as one or two beds, and have plenty of storage for two passengers in the form of bedside tables, drawers, closets, and bathroom storage.

The Explorer suites are 445 square feet, with large, wrap-around balconies. They come with added perks like laundry service, early check-in, welcome champagne, binoculars, coffee makers, a complementary Silver Spirits Beverage package, and private airport transfers.

Verandah suites are 275 square feet, featuring separate sitting and sleeping areas, with both a full balcony and a French balcony (next to the bed).

The suites include a few of the same perks as larger Explorer suites, including early check-in, welcome champagne, and binoculars. Beer, wine, and soft drinks are replenished in the in-suite mini bar daily.

Veranda staterooms are 205 square feet, with a full step-out balcony. French balcony staterooms are 135 square feet, featuring a sliding glass door that opens. Riverview (or standard) staterooms are 150 square feet with a non-opening window. All staterooms have adequate electrical outlets (110/220) and device charging outlets, as well as roomy bathrooms with heated floors, glass-enclosed showers, and anti-fog mirrors.

Top Deck Attractions

Sundeck fun centers around the outdoors and the passing scenery. There is ample seating, both in and out of the shade. A walking track, outdoor chess, shuffleboard, and a putting area round out the activities.

Entertainment

The lounge on the Upper Deck serves as a hub of information and entertainment during the cruise. A keyboardist provides background music to most activities, and local entertainers join cruisers on board on selected evenings. Game nights, dancing, guest lecturers, and cooking demonstrations take place both in the evening, and during daytime hours while the ship is underway.