Launching in fall 2025, Viking Gyda is the fourth of Viking's five scaled down Longships sailing on Portugal's Douro River. Constructed to fit in the river's narrower locks, the vessel carries 106 passengers, instead of the 190 guests on the line's ships sailing on European rivers such as the Rhine and Danube.

In common with all vessels, Viking Gyda reflects Viking's Scandinavian heritage and Gyda was the daughter of the 9th century Norwegian king, Eirik of Hordaland.

Viking Gyda Deck Plans Feature Two Room Suites and a Pool

Largely identical to Viking's other Douro ships -- Viking Hemming , Viking Torgil , Viking Osfrid and Viking Helgrim -- the ship has 53 outside cabins (16 standard staterooms, two French balcony staterooms, 24 veranda staterooms and 11 veranda suites) which are spread over three decks.

Accommodations on the lower deck are the standard staterooms which measure 155 square feet and have fixed half-height windows. The balcony cabins are all located on the middle and upper decks and lead in the with 150-square-foot French balcony cabins which have a floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door. The veranda staterooms are 185 square feet and have a walk-out balcony. The largest staterooms are the 302-square-feet suites, which have a veranda in the living area and a French balcony in the separate bedroom. These replicate the Explorer Suites on the larger Longships, which are true suites rather than a large one-room cabin.

Standard amenities in all cabins include a TV infotainment system, premium toiletries, plush robes and slippers, water replenished daily, safe, refrigerator, twice-daily housekeeping and free Wi-Fi. Perks in the suites include a welcome bottle of Champagne, complimentary mini-bar with wine, beer and soft drinks replenished daily, free laundry and shoe shine service and daily fruit plate.

Public areas include the Aquavit Terrace, overlooking the front of the ship and a feature on all Viking vessels, along with a restaurant that seats all passengers at one sitting and a lounge bar. The sun deck has a small pool; a feature not found on all of Viking's Longships.

An elevator connects all decks, apart from the sun deck which is accessed by stairs.

Viking Gyda's Launch Date is Fall 2025

The ship's maiden voyage is on September 25, 2025, when it will sail the nine-night Portugal's River of Gold cruisetour.

Viking Gyda Will Sail One Itinerary

The ship will sail the Portugal's River of Gold itinerary, which begins with a two-night hotel stay in Lisbon before joining the ship for a weeklong round-trip Porto cruise. The sailing to the Spanish border and back includes a day trip to the "golden" UNESCO-listed Spanish city of Salamanca, visits to port wine warehouses and stops at small towns such as Pinhao, Regua and Barca d'Alva. There is also plenty of scenic sailing on the Douro and -- as all ships on the waterway can only sail during the daytime -- no chance of missing any of the passing sights.

Viking Gyda Stats

The ship measures 462 feet and carries 106 passengers at full occupancy with 33 crew.