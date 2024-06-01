"Since the low water level seems to be an annual occurrence, I don't know why Viking doesn't take this into consideration and change their itinerary for this cruise to either give extra time in Budapest, Vienna or any of the other previous stops.We extended our vacation with a post-cruise visit to Prague through Viking...."Read More
Crew and sevice was excellent, food always great choices and excellent. The excursions offered history of the area and time to visit to each city’s Christmas market. The bedrooms were very comfortable and ship was very clean always. Cabins were very comfortable and housekeeping was always on the spot cleaning the room right as we left for breakfast. THe excursion guides were very knowledgeable on ...
Cruise was well planned, organized and enjoyable. The entire trip including the ship, all the crew, food and optional trips were excellent. Our travel person Minette Thill was excellent, answered all our questions and more. The tours and ports of call were wonderful, and the trip went without a ripple. The sleeping quarters and the bed was very comfortable, and the wait staff were beyond 5 stars. ...
First Viking Cruise - and hope for many more. Beautiful boat that was like a 5-star hotel. The crew was magnificent: professional and kind. The food was incredible - each meal was a delight. The chef and his staff kept us all happy and took the time with us to discuss the meals and the wines. Our rooms were immaculate daily. Once off the boat the guides were the best around. They all knew their ...
Great list: Loved the French balcony, bathroom with soft-close toilet seat and personal bath items; cabin lighting. The entertainment was fun and enjoyable. The lecture about the Danube River was superb. Extensive variety for breakfast and lunch. Entertainment (musician and waltz dancers and instruction) and information on screen were helpful and always available. Most excursions were perfect, ...
This was our first river cruise, and first cruise with Viking. All in all, it was an absolutely lovely trip.
The service was excellent! From Milena and Stevan at the front desk, to Maggie and Efran in the dining room, it was outstanding. We also thought Dani in the bar was excellent. Always attentive and personable. Our room attendant, Mimi, did a great job of keeping our cabin clean and ...
Dining room experience was one of the most enjoyable parts of the trip. Meeting lots of different people and hearing their stories. Then meeting them later another day like old friends.
I was disappointed in having so little time in some of the ports. Taking some excursions used up all the time in some ports. Perhaps if there had been fewer stops but more time at each stop, this would not be ...
Worth the money and time. Darko,the wonderful staff member saved my life literally, after I choked at dinner. The people were all very friendly and helpful, the food was fantastic, and the tours were very good, the guides were top notch, and the tours were very informative and the guides very professional yet approachable. The bathroom was a bit small, nothing too serious to deal with, but thought ...
The staff was superb! They are so professional and work so hard. They cater to your every request and were incredibly friendly. The daily excursions were fun and informative. Wish we had more time in Budapest. We arrived on Day 1, so didn’t get much time to explore. Day 2, we went on the walking tour and thought we’d have the afternoon to shop, but were told we had to set sail at noon. ...
This was our first Viking cruise and we enjoyed it for the most part. The accommodations, ship design, and food were excellent, but the coordination by the cruise line left something to be desired. The departure port changed at the last minute in Budapest but there was very little information or directions from Viking; we ended up dragging our luggage uphill after the driver missed the unmarked ...
Shipboard experience was great. However, due to flooding, our cruise was cut short by several days. I am not complaining about the flooding, of course. I am complaining about the way Viking handled it.
I followed the flooding for a couple of days on the internet, waiting for Viking to announce plans. Finally, on the evening of the 4th day, we were told everyone had to leave the boat by 8:30 the ...