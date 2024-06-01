Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gullveig

Dining room experience was one of the most enjoyable parts of the trip. Meeting lots of different people and hearing their stories. Then meeting them later another day like old friends. I was disappointed in having so little time in some of the ports. Taking some excursions used up all the time in some ports. Perhaps if there had been fewer stops but more time at each stop, this would not be ...