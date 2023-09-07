Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gersemi

This cruise was recommended to me by a relative. I owe a deep debt of gratitude to the staff and crew of the Gersemi for all they did to make my experience as enjoyable as it was after the airlines lost our luggage. The Gersemi crew did everything they could to retrieve our luggage to no avail. They went on to do everything possible to make us comfortable and cater to our every need. My travel ...