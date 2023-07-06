The latest in Viking's highly popular line of Longship river cruise vessels, Viking Gersemi debuted in spring 2022 on the Rhine River.

Largely identical to its Longship fleetmates, Viking Gersemi will offer the hallmarks that Viking's river cruises have become known for, including the forward-facing Aquavit Terrace that allows passengers to dine casually or alfresco if weather permits, along with some of river cruising's only true suites.

In keeping with other Viking Longships, the 190-passenger Viking Gersemi won't offer onboard bicycles, an onboard spa or an onboard fitness center. Instead, passengers will be treated to open, spacious public rooms, including a two-story glass atrium and an open-air sun deck that features an onboard herb garden, a walking trackand plenty of seating space.

The ship will also offer the standard Viking inclusions, from at least one complimentary shore excursion per day in every port of call; free-flowing beer, wine and soft drinks with lunch and dinner; and free Wi-Fi internet access and video-on-demand.

Dining

As with all of Viking's Longships, Viking Gersemi offers two separate dining venues: the Restaurant and the Aquavit Terrace.

The Restaurant serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast and lunch are buffet-driven affairs that also offer a la carte options available to order from the waiter, while dinners are multicourse events that change nightly. Wine, beer and soft drinks are complimentary with lunch and dinner, and Viking offers complimentary sparkling wine and mimosas with breakfast.

The Aquavit Terrace offers lighter fare for breakfast and lunch, and acts as a casual option for dinners, with menu items that include burgers, sandwiches and other specials. The Aquavit Terrace isn't overtly promoted onboard as a dinner option and remains something of a hidden gem.

Like most river cruise ships, room service is not available aboard Viking Gersemi.

Cabins

Viking Gersemi offers the same standard cabin configuration as Viking's other Longships. Cabins are basically divided into four categories: standard staterooms, French balcony staterooms, veranda staterooms and suites.

Standard staterooms are 150 square feet and offer river views from a fixed half-height window positioned near the top of the room. These rooms, like all accommodations onboard, offer free Wi-Fi internet access; a bathroom with heated floors and non-fog mirrors; 120/220V outlets and USB ports; a 40" flat-panel interactive TV; bottled water replenished daily; telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryerand climate control; and Viking's Freyja toiletries.

French balcony staterooms are snug at 135 square feet, but add a floor-to-ceiling French balcony.

Veranda staterooms are available across two decks and offer a full step-out balcony in addition to increased living space that totals 205 square feet.

Viking Gersemi, like Viking's other Longships, offers some of the only true suites in the river cruise industry. Veranda suites are 275 square feet and offer separate living and sleeping areas, along with an expanded bathroom and two flat-panel interactive TVs.

At the top of the line are Viking Gersemi's two Explorer Suites. Located at the stern of the ship, these two lavish accommodations are 445 square feet and offer a wraparound balcony, large bathroom with frosted window, separate living and sleeping areas, and a host of niceties including a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package for both passengers, Viking Air Plus services, laundry service, room service (during breakfast) and shoeshine service.

Top Deck Attractions

On the uppermost deck, cruisers will find a jogging track, herb garden, mini-golf and plenty of covered and uncovered seating options. Unlike other river cruise ships, Viking Gersemi does not offer a top-deck pool or hot tub.

Entertainment

Entertainment tends to be low-key, consisting of a piano player tinkling the ivories in the Viking Lounge before and after dinner. Local entertainers are sometimes brought onboard in certain ports of call, along with the odd guest lecturer, but by and large most passengers are content to mingle among themselves over nightcaps. Like most river cruises, things quiet down early at night.

Itineraries

Viking Gersemi will sail a variety of itineraries on the Rhine River upon its entry into service in 2022.