First ever river cruise and it was exceptional. Viking has these river cruises down to perfection. Service exceptional...Food magnificent--best ever on any ship. The land coordination at airports--namely Frankfort -- need improvement. Tour guides superb. The positive spirit of all involved is unmatched. Wait staff loved to please....Nice blend of people 80% USA. 15% Canadian, rest Other.
It is ...
It was the most fabulous vacation ever!! The pre and post extension hotels were great. Everyone on board the ship was amazing and friendly. The food was outstanding and the service was superb!! Our cabin steward brought me a pad since the bed was a bit harder than I liked, and he checked with us every day if all was good. Viking is top notch how they helped us.. door to airport service and ...
We had an amazing time! The scenery of the European waterways was beautiful! Everything was perfect-accommodations, food, excursions, and more! Tour Director David was an awesome host!! The advantages of a smaller ship with under 200 people were many! It gave us a chance to meet a lot of people from around the world. We would often meet these new friends in the lounge for a cocktail or in the ...
Not at all like the Viking ads. We only docked in the port of call twice out of a dozen ports. Most times, we were docked miles away and bussed to town. Once, in Linz, we had a nice view of a collection of porta-potties for 36 hours. We re-packed twice—once to change ships and once to spend the night in a hotel. I know Viking can’t control the water levels, but this was not the relaxing, ...
This was a unique way to explore Europe. We lived on a floating 4-star hotel with great staff and service, while visiting small and large cities of the Holy Roman Empire, approaching each from their historic waterway.
The ship was at the threshold of getting to know the other passenger as a community with the two weeks of our voyage. We shared a table at various meals with at least a third ...
After a disappointing experience with a ship of 3900 passengers last summer, we (4 family members) went back to Viking River Cruises for a relaxing vacation in the Netherlands and Belgium which was even more interesting than expected. We did the pre cruise extension in Amsterdam, before the cruise, in a well-located hotel and visited the Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank house on her own (be sure ...
Went with friends but little did we know it should have been called the Grand Bus Tour! Also take note about the Free Air Fare. We optioned for the Premium Economy Seats and paid 3 months in advance but guess what. We got bumped and Viking is now refusing to take any calls. Had to switch boats out in a cow pasture the mooring spots aren’t what you see in the commercials. More of a field or an ...
We chose this cruise because we had done the Rhine Getaway and wanted an extended time through Hungary and Austria. We did a pre-cruise in Budapest to recover from jet lag and enjoyed browsing Central Market and touring the Jewish Synagogue. We did several included excursions on our cruise and three optional excursions…the best one was the barge tour in Kinderdyjk, Amsterdam to visit a working ...
My best friend of 60 years and I decided to take this cruise at the recommendation of her daughter and it was truly amazing! However, we did NOT get started on the "best foot". Our ship, The Ve was in dry dock when we arrived in Amsterdam with "maintenance issues". We were supposed to be able to embark on our ship at 12:30 p.m. and all throughout the day, we were "updated" with various times, ...
Everything about the cruise — the ship, the food, the crew, the stateroom, the tour guides — was top notch. The food options were varied and everything was delicious! I felt pampered and it was a very relaxing experience.
The tours at the ports were fantastic and led by very knowledgeable and personable professional guides. I learned a lot about WWII history from the guides in Germany.
It ...