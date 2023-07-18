Cologne, Germany
The Rhine River
Old Bridge
Delicious Ahi bowl!
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
156 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
very organized, no glitches, superb service
"We also had a great introductory tour of Amsterdam with a Viking guide.After a disappointing experience with a ship of 3900 passengers last summer, we (4 family members) went back to Viking River Cruises for a relaxing vacation in the Netherlands and Belgium which was even more interesting than expected...."Read More
uscdrm avatar

uscdrm

First Time Cruiser

Age 80s

Exceeding Expectations in All Aspects

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
sjbastable
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First ever river cruise and it was exceptional. Viking has these river cruises down to perfection. Service exceptional...Food magnificent--best ever on any ship. The land coordination at airports--namely Frankfort -- need improvement. Tour guides superb. The positive spirit of all involved is unmatched. Wait staff loved to please....Nice blend of people 80% USA. 15% Canadian, rest Other. It is ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Viking River Cruise-Top notch

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Cruisesareamazing
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

It was the most fabulous vacation ever!! The pre and post extension hotels were great. Everyone on board the ship was amazing and friendly. The food was outstanding and the service was superb!! Our cabin steward brought me a pad since the bed was a bit harder than I liked, and he checked with us every day if all was good. Viking is top notch how they helped us.. door to airport service and ...
Sail Date: July 2024

Trip of a Lifetime!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Iowa Vacationers
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We had an amazing time! The scenery of the European waterways was beautiful! Everything was perfect-accommodations, food, excursions, and more! Tour Director David was an awesome host!! The advantages of a smaller ship with under 200 people were many! It gave us a chance to meet a lot of people from around the world. We would often meet these new friends in the lounge for a cocktail or in the ...
Sail Date: July 2024

A huge disappointment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Piatravelgal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Not at all like the Viking ads. We only docked in the port of call twice out of a dozen ports. Most times, we were docked miles away and bussed to town. Once, in Linz, we had a nice view of a collection of porta-potties for 36 hours. We re-packed twice—once to change ships and once to spend the night in a hotel. I know Viking can’t control the water levels, but this was not the relaxing, ...
Sail Date: June 2024

Grand European Tour - Idyllic

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Surfer Douglas
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was a unique way to explore Europe. We lived on a floating 4-star hotel with great staff and service, while visiting small and large cities of the Holy Roman Empire, approaching each from their historic waterway. The ship was at the threshold of getting to know the other passenger as a community with the two weeks of our voyage. We shared a table at various meals with at least a third ...
Sail Date: May 2024

very organized, no glitches, superb service

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
uscdrm
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

After a disappointing experience with a ship of 3900 passengers last summer, we (4 family members) went back to Viking River Cruises for a relaxing vacation in the Netherlands and Belgium which was even more interesting than expected. We did the pre cruise extension in Amsterdam, before the cruise, in a well-located hotel and visited the Van Gogh Museum and the Anne Frank house on her own (be sure ...
Sail Date: March 2024

After you pay they don’t want to hear from you

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Hampton2350
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Went with friends but little did we know it should have been called the Grand Bus Tour! Also take note about the Free Air Fare. We optioned for the Premium Economy Seats and paid 3 months in advance but guess what. We got bumped and Viking is now refusing to take any calls. Had to switch boats out in a cow pasture the mooring spots aren’t what you see in the commercials. More of a field or an ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Three Rivers

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
cthorger
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we had done the Rhine Getaway and wanted an extended time through Hungary and Austria. We did a pre-cruise in Budapest to recover from jet lag and enjoyed browsing Central Market and touring the Jewish Synagogue. We did several included excursions on our cruise and three optional excursions…the best one was the barge tour in Kinderdyjk, Amsterdam to visit a working ...
Sail Date: September 2023

The Trip of a Lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
JSMimi123
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My best friend of 60 years and I decided to take this cruise at the recommendation of her daughter and it was truly amazing! However, we did NOT get started on the "best foot". Our ship, The Ve was in dry dock when we arrived in Amsterdam with "maintenance issues". We were supposed to be able to embark on our ship at 12:30 p.m. and all throughout the day, we were "updated" with various times, ...
Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Highly recommend, with two caveats

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

User Avatar
Jandem
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything about the cruise — the ship, the food, the crew, the stateroom, the tour guides — was top notch. The food options were varied and everything was delicious! I felt pampered and it was a very relaxing experience. The tours at the ports were fantastic and led by very knowledgeable and personable professional guides. I learned a lot about WWII history from the guides in Germany. It ...
Sail Date: July 2023

