Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Gefjon

My best friend of 60 years and I decided to take this cruise at the recommendation of her daughter and it was truly amazing! However, we did NOT get started on the "best foot". Our ship, The Ve was in dry dock when we arrived in Amsterdam with "maintenance issues". We were supposed to be able to embark on our ship at 12:30 p.m. and all throughout the day, we were "updated" with various times, ...