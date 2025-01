Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Freya

Beware this is a 7 day cruise that they sell as a 12 day with days on the front and back end at hotels .Our cabin was Amundsen suite.There are 2 of them and they are twice the cost of the regular rooms . The issue is that at the front and back end of the cruise they give the suite purchasers the same room as the customer who purchased the cheapest room on the ship . When asked about it the ...