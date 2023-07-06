Viking Freya is one of the original new generation of riverships first launched by Viking Cruises in 2012. When Viking Freya and five identical siblings -- all named after Norse gods -- were christened in the same year, it marked an unprecedented number of ships launching in a single season, an accomplishment that eclipsed Viking's own record of four ships joining the fleet in 2001. The 190-passenger vessel showcased the pared back Scandinavian design that is a trademark of the line's Longships which now total 55.

Viking Freya Deck Plans Feature Two Room Suites and Balcony Cabins

Key innovations introduced on Viking Freya, and replicated on other Longships, include the pair of Explorer Suites with wraparound verandas. Measuring 445 square feet, and with a separate bedroom and living area, these are the largest suites on the ship and are located on the upper deck at the aft of the vessel. Normally this is the noisiest part of a rivership as it is above the engines. However, Viking Freya has "green" hybrid diesel-electric engines, which makes it very quiet with minimal vibrations.

Perks for passengers staying in the Explorer Suites include priority embarkation, private arrival and departure transfers, a welcome bottle of Champagne, mini-bar replenished daily, complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package, in-room breakfast service and free laundry.

The design of Viking Freya features off-center corridors which enabled Viking to introduce a large number of balcony cabins. At the time, verandas were a rarity on European river vessels. The ship has seven 275-square foot Veranda Suites, which are all located on the upper deck and have a separate sleeping and living area.

Located on the main deck are 39 Veranda Staterooms that are 205 square feet and 22 French Balcony cabins measuring 135 square feet. There are 25 Standard Staterooms, all 150 square feet, situated on the lower deck and with fixed windows. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck and stairs lead to the lower deck and sun deck.

The main restaurant is on the middle deck and a lighter breakfast and lunch alternative is served in the Aquavit Terrace, the all-weather indoor and outdoor area with retractable floor to ceiling glass doors.

Other onboard facilities include a panoramic lounge bar with a dance floor, small library, shop, two computers for passengers to use and free Wi-Fi.

Viking Freya Itineraries Include New Sailings

The ship sails on a variety of cruises in Europe including the new nine-night Holland & Belgium itinerary which includes visits to the historic Kinderdijk windmills, Rotterdam and the European diamond capital Antwerp. Other Viking Freya cruises are the seven-night Rhine Getaway from Basel to Amsterdam, the 11-night Paris to Swiss Alps sailing from Paris to Zurich and seasonal festive sailings on the Rhine and Moselle to visit Christmas markets.

Viking Freya Stats

The ship measures 443 feet and carries 190 passengers at full occupancy with 50 crew.