Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Forseti

The Viking Long Ship was the perfect size, with about 100 guests on board. The excursions were excellent, and many of the included trips were also good. My wife and I felt the Cognac trip was over the top. Costs about 300.00/pp but it is well worth it as you get to formulate your own bottle and have it shipped back to the USA for when you return. The service on the ship was also top shelf, as ...