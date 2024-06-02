"The bonus was all the wonderful and interesting people we met on the cruise, many, if not most, who had cruised with Viking multiple times before.The opportunity to add on three nights in Paris post-cruise was appealing to Angela, who had never been to France, and the cruise through Bordeaux appealed to Tom, a wine enthusiast...."Read More
The cruise ship and crew were luxurious and gracious. The crew members are amazing at providing individualized service and have remarkable memories for names. Barbara and Paola especially, as well as Adrian and Claudio. The food was fresh, delicious and beautifully prepared. The excursions were educational and tasty. The dinner at the Castle was fantastic and, once again, was elegant and ...
The food was absolutely world-class, extensive and copious! The ship itself was elegant with plenty of space to wander and nooks to sit in and read. The crew were amazing - attentive to your every need and always in good spirits. The cabin was surprisingly spacious and well-thought out. We're glad we picked a cabin with a veranda, it really opened up the room and we were able to sit outside ...
Everything from arrival to departure was an exceptional experience. This was our second voyage with Viking and will most certainly not be our last. Each excursion was an experience that we will long remember with universally well-informed and entertaining guides. They were each fun, educational, informative and memory inspiring. It will take a long time to sort through all the photos and ...
The Viking Long Ship was the perfect size, with about 100 guests on board. The excursions were excellent, and many of the included trips were also good. My wife and I felt the Cognac trip was over the top. Costs about 300.00/pp but it is well worth it as you get to formulate your own bottle and have it shipped back to the USA for when you return.
The service on the ship was also top shelf, as ...
This was our first cruise With Viking. There were many things that were excellent, our state room was nicely, appointed, clean and comfortable, the food was top shelf, we really appreciated the included excursions. A couple of things stand out, having a person guide us through our airport check-in, and then calling us later to see how we felt since I had returned Ill. A really nice perk is being ...
Excellent service from the moment we booked through getting off the ship.
- Excellent service, handled my wife's gluten allergy with extra care. Made her feel comfortable the whole trip that she was heard.
- Staff was fantastic. Bar staff remembered us every time, maitre'd handled wine recommendations with aplomb
- Hotel manager was warm and attentive to all of our needs
- ...
As always, Viking stood out. We had decided this time (our second cruise with them) to get a suite. Everyone says you spend no time in your room, but we just enjoy having the extra space, and you do spend some time there. Twice a day housekeeping, free laundry with the suite, champagne on arrival, restocked mini bar with everything you could want, it was just lovely. There was wine, beer of ...
We started in Paris with a few extra days tacked on to the front of the trip. Viking reps met us at the airport and made sure the transfer to hotel went smoothly. Same with our return flight, a Viking reps was there to help. We took a high speed train to Bordeaux. Again, Viking members helped. We were able to get on the ship right away. Crew was excellent!! Onboard enrichment and land tours were ...
We enjoyed the amazing and organized service the Viking crew provided on the cruise, the tasty food options that easily accommodated our GF/DF diet, and enjoyed most of the daily excursions. Our favorite excursions included Cognac blending, oyster farming, and the wine tastings. We signed up for the premium alcohol package and loved having the added experience of tasting nicer wines with dinner. ...
Our wine cruise led us to different areas of the Bordeaux region with explanations what we were about to sample. The tours to the city of Bordeaux and other towns were led with outstanding local guides who knew the INS and outs of their subject. One of the tours we enjoyed the most was the visit to the market with our chef. He had us sample delicious food through the market, fresh dates which ...