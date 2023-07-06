Entertainment & Activities

The lounge has a baby grand piano, where a pianist plays classical and modern melodies during cocktail hour, after dinner, and often at lunch. The music drifts to and through the Aquavit Terrace -- a nice accompaniment on warm, sunny days.

The cruise director hosts a variety of informal evening entertainment in the lounge; from pub trivia nights to the cruise slideshow-cum-sales pitch, it's all done in a spirit of fun and inclusivity. The lounge is also equipped with large pull-down movie screens and surround-sound for movie nights, and regional performers occasionally come onboard to provide additional entertainment.

Fitting in with the ship's wine- and food-centric itinerary, enrichment lectures ranged from how to bake macaroons to several wine tasting seminars that were more creative than the usual "here's how to hold your glass". Given that many of the line's passengers are highly educated and well-informed, the talks provoked probing questions and stimulating discussion.

Most passengers participate in the daily shore excursions included in the cruise fares, and these were generally very good. The highlight on the Bordeaux trip is a ship-wide visit to a gorgeous Chateau in the Medoc for a festive dinner; others included tours of the historic citadel of Blaye and the town of St. Emilion, an evening walking tour of Bordeaux, and a private wine tasting at a chateaux. Where Viking River really excels, however, is in the range of optional, fee-extra tours it also offers on this cruise. These offered insiders' access, such as a trip to Cognac to mix your own blend or a tour showcasing truffle hunting with dogs in which passengers are treated to a multi-course meal, each featuring truffles in some way.

QuietVox headsets with earphones (found in each cabin) are provided for every tour so that everyone can hear what local guides are saying.