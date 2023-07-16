Normandy, Omaha Beach mid-way between water and beachhead.
Photo Credit: KingTitan
Beth and Earl who we meet on the cruise
Photo Credit: KingTitan
Eiffel Tower
Photo Credit: KingTitan
Olga and I atop the Keep at Chateau de La Roche-Guyon.
Photo Credit: KingTitan
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
50 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Paris & Normandy
"Ship was nice, service was great Included shore excursions were only so/so Desserts weren’t very spectacular Too many industrial and manufacturing sites along river route, no especially scenic Crew was polite & attentive Hotel for pre cruise was nice Fatima was excellent Villages we’re often a busy Danube is prettier journey Could expand fitness facilities Some of the optional excursions were overpriced Normandy day trip was well done Some of guides too difficult to understand and weren’t aware of groups needs More restroom facilities on the go needed We enjoyed our own Big Red Bus tour better Viking did a nice job at airports Guide Patricia at Monet’s Garden was excellent Bus drivers did a good job Nice rest stop on Normandy trip Nice lunch on Normandy trip Viking was aware of guest safety at all times Overall Viking did a good job but I think Avalon does a good job also at a little lower price point Viking “free airfare” limits seating and itinerary..."Read More
dqlady47 avatar

dqlady47

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 50 Viking Fjorgyn Cruise Reviews

THINK HARD BEFORE BOOKING A VIKING RIVER CRUISE

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
almtyrob
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is an objective review from two well-traveled, experienced, senior cruisers. I submitted same to Viking and have received no response from them. Day 1 Meet & greet at CDG was smooth. Viking Rep was waiting outside of the baggage claim area. We were told that we needed to wait for 4 more guests. Waited almost 30 minutes with the 2 drivers & Rep. The other group arrived & we were ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Wonderful experience!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
Cruising Fun with Kim
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Had a great cruise! The service was excellent. Shout out to Peter and staff in the restaurant and bar area. Shout out to the Activities Director and Housekeepimg. All did a great job. Extremely knowledgeable tour guides. I would highly recommend this cruise. I would definitely do the two additional days in Paris. The small french villages were charming. There was always something interesting ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Paris and the Normandy Beaches

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
MittenTravel
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Viking services at the airport for both the arrival and departure were outstanding. The representatives were accommodating and very kind. All onboard staff members were friendly, courteous, and efficient. The only tour we were unhappy about was the combination of the Panoramic Paris driving tour with the trip to Montmartre. It made for a nearly 10 hour day (because of traffic) and should have ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

My wonderful Viking River Cruise Paris to Normandy

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
Grammy-6
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

On Sunday, March 24, 2024 My Viking Paris & The Heart of Normandy 8 Days - Paris-Rouen-Paris River Cruise with my daughter-in-love began. Because the Seine River was too high, our beautiful Viking Fjorgyn ship had to dock at Le Pecq. We were greeted at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Air Port and taken to our ship. We were greeted warmly by the Hotel Manager and his wonderful staff and taken to our ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Disappointing holiday cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
etierney
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

The Paris Christmas Market Cruise without Christmas Markets

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
BluePeril
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this cruise to explore Christmas Markets along the Seine. While the ship and staff were wonderful, the Christmas Market part was sorely lacking. Maybe it was too early in the season? We did visit a market in Paris and a very small market in Roen but it was not Christmas Market heavy like the Danube cruises. If we'd known this, we would have chosen a Danube or Rhine cruise. The towns along ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Relaxing Enjoyment

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
DrNev
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We are longtime cruisers (55 so far). This was our 1st Viking Cruise and I must say it we very enjoyable. The service was outstanding both onboard and during our post cruise extention. Our Explorer Suite was well appointed and large. The tours were well planned and only required a small amount of effort to do. The food was good, not great, but definitely adequate and tasty. The staff from the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite with Veranda

Great service and great River cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
landerslp
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Our Viking River cruise was fantastic. Always wanted to go to Normandy, and had enjoyed our first River cruise (Romantic Danube) I found a good deal with free flights (it was November). Highly recommend French balcony. No need for balcony in November, plus it rained all week. Food was mostly good, well presented and a decent selection for picky eaters (me). The staff was excellent, from chef to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Viking River Cruises are Rated #1 for a reason!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
KingTitan
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

My wife and I had this on our bucket list of must do's! We've researched other agencies who offered similar services and cruises and even had a competitor tie-up next to us in Rouen. I can tell you just from the outside appearance of both ships, we knew had made the right choice with Viking. From the moment we booked our trip online, met with our local Viking Rep who walked us through ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with Smaller Windows

Spanky the Cruiser

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Fjorgyn

User Avatar
Spanky2023
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We have taken numerous Viking Cruises throughout France and we have never been disappointed. The Food is fabulous, the accommodations are comfortable and modern and the staff is very attentive and professional. We have thoroughly enjoyed all of our cruises. We recently booked a Viking Ocean Cruise for next June from Barcelona to Rome and this will be our 1st venture on one of their Ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Find a Viking Fjorgyn Cruise from $2,599

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews
Viking Truvor Cruise Reviews
Viking Hlin Cruise Reviews
Viking Saigon Cruise Reviews
Viking Helgrim Cruise Reviews
Viking Freya Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.