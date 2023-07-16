"Ship was nice, service was great
Included shore excursions were only so/so
Desserts weren’t very spectacular
Too many industrial and manufacturing sites along river route, no especially scenic
Crew was polite & attentive
Hotel for pre cruise was nice
Fatima was excellent
Villages we’re often a busy
Danube is prettier journey
Could expand fitness facilities
Some of the optional excursions were overpriced
Normandy day trip was well done
Some of guides too difficult to understand and weren’t aware of groups needs
More restroom facilities on the go needed
We enjoyed our own Big Red Bus tour better
Viking did a nice job at airports
Guide Patricia at Monet’s Garden was excellent
Bus drivers did a good job
Nice rest stop on Normandy trip
Nice lunch on Normandy trip
Viking was aware of guest safety at all times
Overall Viking did a good job but I think Avalon does a good job also at a little lower price point
Viking “free airfare” limits seating and itinerary..."Read More
This is an objective review from two well-traveled, experienced, senior cruisers. I submitted same to Viking and have received no response from them.
Day 1
Meet & greet at CDG was smooth. Viking Rep was waiting outside of the baggage claim area. We were told that we needed to wait for 4 more guests. Waited almost 30 minutes with the 2 drivers & Rep. The other group arrived & we were ...
Had a great cruise! The service was excellent. Shout out to Peter and staff in the restaurant and bar area. Shout out to the Activities Director and Housekeepimg. All did a great job. Extremely knowledgeable tour guides. I would highly recommend this cruise. I would definitely do the two additional days in Paris. The small french villages were charming. There was always something interesting ...
Viking services at the airport for both the arrival and departure were outstanding. The representatives were accommodating and very kind. All onboard staff members were friendly, courteous, and efficient. The only tour we were unhappy about was the combination of the Panoramic Paris driving tour with the trip to Montmartre. It made for a nearly 10 hour day (because of traffic) and should have ...
On Sunday, March 24, 2024 My Viking Paris & The Heart of Normandy 8 Days - Paris-Rouen-Paris River Cruise with my daughter-in-love began. Because the Seine River was too high, our beautiful Viking Fjorgyn ship had to dock at Le Pecq. We were greeted at the Paris Charles de Gaulle Air Port and taken to our ship. We were greeted warmly by the Hotel Manager and his wonderful staff and taken to our ...
We chose this cruise for holiday market and seeing the charm of Paris and other towns. It was disappointing as we only visited a couple markets. The optional tours were disappointing except for Normandy. Not sure why Vernon was selected as it was a little bleak. Optional tour sightseeing Paris was a mob scene in the high end shopping district. I would rather have walked thru affordable stores ...
Chose this cruise to explore Christmas Markets along the Seine. While the ship and staff were wonderful, the Christmas Market part was sorely lacking. Maybe it was too early in the season? We did visit a market in Paris and a very small market in Roen but it was not Christmas Market heavy like the Danube cruises. If we'd known this, we would have chosen a Danube or Rhine cruise. The towns along ...
We are longtime cruisers (55 so far). This was our 1st Viking Cruise and I must say it we very enjoyable. The service was outstanding both onboard and during our post cruise extention. Our Explorer Suite was well appointed and large. The tours were well planned and only required a small amount of effort to do. The food was good, not great, but definitely adequate and tasty. The staff from the ...
Our Viking River cruise was fantastic. Always wanted to go to Normandy, and had enjoyed our first River cruise (Romantic Danube) I found a good deal with free flights (it was November). Highly recommend French balcony. No need for balcony in November, plus it rained all week. Food was mostly good, well presented and a decent selection for picky eaters (me). The staff was excellent, from chef to ...
My wife and I had this on our bucket list of must do's!
We've researched other agencies who offered similar services and cruises and even had a competitor tie-up next to us in Rouen. I can tell you just from the outside appearance of both ships, we knew had made the right choice with Viking.
From the moment we booked our trip online, met with our local Viking Rep who walked us through ...
We have taken numerous Viking Cruises throughout France and we have never been disappointed. The Food is fabulous, the accommodations are comfortable and modern and the staff is very attentive and professional. We have thoroughly enjoyed all of our cruises.
We recently booked a Viking Ocean Cruise for next June from Barcelona to Rome and this will be our 1st venture on one of their Ocean ...