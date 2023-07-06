Designed to dock in the heart of Paris, just a 10-minute stroll from the Eiffel Tower, Viking Fjorgyn is a modified version of Viking's award-winning Viking Longship riverboats. One of four brand-new sisters built specifically for the Seine Rive and launched in 2022r, the only major difference cruisers should notice is the lower passenger count: 168 instead of 190.

The ship continues to boast all of the Longship's most successful features, including the indoor-outdoor Aquavit Terrace that acts as an alfresco dining space and features walls of windows that can be opened when conditions allow.

Viking Fjorgyn continues to offer Viking's trademark Scandinavian design and public spaces that feature true floor-to-ceiling windows. The ship still has the cozy Viking Lounge, the comfortable Restaurant, and a small library and computer corner perched atop the second level of a two-story atrium topped with a glass skylight.

As with other Viking vessels, Viking Fjorgyn does not have an onboard spa, salon, fitness center or bicycles for rent. What cruisers get instead are some of the industry's only true suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and a choice of cabin categories that range from economical river-view rooms to rooms with French and full step-out balconies.

Dining

As onboard the rest of the Viking fleet, cruisers will find breakfast, lunch and dinner offered in the Restaurant, a comfortable affair decorated in soothing Scandinavian tones featuring true floor-to-ceiling windows. Viking offers little niceties like complimentary breakfast mimosas, and beer, wine and soft drinks are served up free of charge with lunch and dinner. Waiters will even top up your glass on your way out, if you so wish.

Meals served onboard offer up a blend of European and North American specialties. Once per cruise, Viking also offers a themed buffet feast patterned after the ship's cruising region – in this case, France – where local delicacies are offered.

The Aquavit Terrace, one deck up, also serves as an alternate dining venue. Hosting light breakfast and lunch, a casual, menu-driven dinner with comfort food options is also available here. It doesn't tend to be promoted heavily onboard, but dinners here sometimes offer the best views of the Seine.

Viking also offers its Silver Spirits beverage package for a reasonable cost. This package allows for all drinks from the bar to be served complimentary. Coffee (including specialty coffees), tea and water are always available 24 hours a day from stations situated outside the Viking Lounge, and carafe water is always replenished in staterooms.

Unusual for many lines, Viking encourages guests to bring their own wines onboard, either from home or from trips ashore. These can be enjoyed in any public room of the ship, including dining venues, corkage-free.

Cabins

Cabins aboard Viking Fjorgyn are nearly identical to those found aboard Viking's full Longships. Cruisers will find river-view cabins and cabins offering French and step-out balconies, as well as some of river cruising's only true suites.

The entry-level river-view stateroom is 150 square feet and feature small, half-height windows. Rooms come with plenty of amenities, including bathrooms with anti-fog mirrors and heated floors; a 42-inch flat-panel interactive television; soft mood lighting options; complimentary carafes of water replenished daily; QuietVox listening devices; and ample storage space.

French Balcony rooms aboard Viking Fjorgyn are among the smallest onboard at 135 square feet. Veranda Staterooms add a step-out balcony with two chairs and are larger, measuring 205 square feet.

For those who want the best of both worlds, Veranda Suites feature both a French and full step-out balcony. At 275 square feet, they are true suites in the sense that they offer fully separated living and sleeping areas. Cruisers will also find an expanded bathroom and two 42-inch flat-panel interactive televisions.

Viking Fjorgyn's two 447-square-foot Explorer Suites are the top-of-the-line accommodations onboard. Located at the stern, these aft-facing suites boast separate living and sleeping areas; a balcony with 270-degree wraparound views; an expanded bathroom, and two 42-inch flat-panel television sets. Passengers booking these Explorer Suites are also entitled to special perks, including complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package, laundry service, along with room service breakfast.

Top-Deck Attractions

The upper deck of Viking Fjorgyn is welcoming and uncomplicated. A jogging track encircles the outer portion of the deck, while the inner portion contains both covered and uncovered seating options, an onboard herb garden and plenty of open deck space. Viking Fjorgyn also features Plexiglas railings that are easy for those seated to see through, ensuring the river views are never blocked.

Viking Fjorgyn does not offer a hot tub or top-deck swimming pool.

Entertainment

Local entertainers are often brought onboard at select ports of call, and daily briefings and talks are offered on current and upcoming destinations on the itinerary. In the evenings, a piano player tickles the (electronic) ivories in the Viking Lounge, and an ample dance floor is sometimes used -- depending on the passenger make-up of each sailing.

Itineraries

For 2022, Viking Fjorgyn will sail Viking's eight-day "Paris & The Heart of Normandy" itinerary.