Entertainment & Activities

Entertainment on river vessels is never going to be an all-singing all-dancing spectacular, but from the moment a colorful lion dancer welcomes passengers onboard, Viking Emerald stages a small but perfectly formed entertainment program that fills in the gaps between shore excursions.

Early birds can start the day the Chinese way with a 7 a.m. Tai Chi session on the sun deck, and there are daily activities, demonstrations and talks in the Observation Lounge. On our cruise, the former included interesting insight into the art of tea-making (much more than throwing a tea bag into a cup) and -tasting, a Chinese painting demonstration and a vegetable-carving workshop with a chef.

The enrichment program, including a landscape narration through the Xiling Gorge, was informed and engaging, really helping passengers to immerse themselves in local culture. Chinese lessons, talks on the Yangtze and a lecture on modern day China, where the enthusiastic and knowledgeable program director was happy to tackle the subject of politics and other potentially prickly subjects, were well received.

Daily shore excursions are included in the price of the cruise with the exception of a couple of optional evening tours. They ran like clockwork, and crewmembers were on hand every step of the way to assist us from the ship to the waiting buses. All excursions utilize Quietvox audio systems, a radio receiver and ear piece for each passenger, so there's no need to cluster around the guide. This means you can spread out or linger in front of a particularly interesting museum exhibit without missing a word of what's being said.

It's worth noting that if you take the "Imperial Jewels of China" cruise and want to see pandas, you need to book the upstream cruise from Shanghai to Beijing; on the reverse itinerary, the trip to Chongqing Zoo is not included.

A Viking tour escort provides continuity, staying with each allotted group for the land- and river-based elements and handing it over to local guides on excursions. Well-versed to fill in any gaps, always on hand to smooth over any wrinkles, and with an encyclopedic knowledge extending far beyond the places and attractions we visited, our guide was deemed the best the passengers in my group had ever had.

Back onboard, there's an hour of easy-listening music from the resident pianist in the Emerald Bar in the late afternoon, and evenings kick off with a daily briefing about the next day's schedule in the Observation Lounge. After dinner, the Rhymes and Reason song and keyboard duo entertain a dwindling audience in the Emerald Bar, which has a small dance floor. Passengers are not hardcore night owls, and most of them are tucked up in bed by midnight.

While the bingo evening was a bit of a damp squib, the highlight on our cruise was the crew cabaret show, where young members of staff from all departments staged an enchanting evening that ran the gamut of traditional Chinese dancing, a "face changing" performance of rapidly changing masks, rap, comedy and a touch of magic. It was incredibly well choreographed and on a par with any professional cruise ship show.