Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Embla

Food was fair with deserts being the best part, that and the soups. No night life. Great ports of call! Guides were awesome and no worries on all the transfers. There was no night life and quite boring evenings. We did get it going one night. I thought the food was going to be magnificent but no better than ocean cruises. The soups were delicious and I am not a soup eater. It was very cold ...