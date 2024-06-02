"My recommendation a Viking Cruise is FANTASTIC and worth every penny do not be afraid to go First Class.The tours were first class the guides were fantastic well organized my one complaint was in some cases there was not enough free time to explore on your own...."Read More
Food was fair with deserts being the best part, that and the soups. No night life. Great ports of call! Guides were awesome and no worries on all the transfers. There was no night life and quite boring evenings. We did get it going one night. I thought the food was going to be magnificent but no better than ocean cruises. The soups were delicious and I am not a soup eater. It was very cold ...
The experience was everything I was hoping for, based on feedback and recommendations from many of our friends that had previously traveled with Viking. No surprises, fantastic food, extremely helpful and friendly crew, great travel companions, and incredible shore excursions!
We did extensions on both ends of our scheduled cruise, which were well worth the extra cost. Several of our travel ...
The crew was absolutely wonderful. The room was very nice and roomy. The tours were great. Food was superb. The piano bar was nice. The service all the way around was excellent. On the tours, the only drawback was the tour guide left us in the middle of town, my GPS in my brain doesn’t work very well, and we got lost a few times. The sites were absolutely beautiful. Disembarkation was flawless, ...
It's hard to express how much we enjoyed the cruise. We were with two other couples. While this was our second Viking cruise it was their first. Everything about the cruise was nearly perfect! The ship is always spotlessly clean. The cabin steward was exceptionally attentive. Our meal servers became like family during our time on the ship. The food is top notch with great choices at every ...
We had an amazing experience. Marek Snelly and his team thought through every detail and we got a relaxing, informative, and delicious week onboard and in the excursions. 100% would do it again and recommend to everyone I know. The ship was clean and well-maintained, the shore guides were awesome, and the on board entertainment was great too. Probably my favorite part was when we cruised into ...
Service was outstanding. It's amazing how the crew learns your name and remembers you at your first meeting. The cruise director Marek was amazing, the bar staff, especially Genevie was superb, the omelette maker Oka was incredibly friendly (and adept). All staff were wonderful. Embarkation was great, food good, tours were great, with the exception of our Viking Vienna tour guide. Debarkation was ...
Comfortable cabin, outstanding food, delightful ship decor and facilities. Only frustration was noise of walkers before 8am on the running track. Embarkation was a little unclear (all very last minute, and not well enough signposted in Budapest). We had too little time in the market in Budapest on the rather expensive excursion we paid for. Free excursions around the cities were truly excellent. ...
Our first river cruise and we loved it. Can's say enough good about Viking's personal service. We interacted with many staff and all seemed to know us. by name by the end of the first day! Never a single experience that wasn't helpful, polite, friendly. We appreciated the veranda, perfect for the slow sailing with a glass of wine! Even in several ports we had a nice view across the river; ...
My husband and I traveled with another couple. We thoroughly enjoyed our cruise. Our river cruises was a great way to see a lot of Europe at a relaxed pace.
The staff was amazing. They went above and beyond to make sure every person was happy. There were 40 somethings as well as 80 somethings on the ship and everyone was given a wonderful experience. The demographic definitely leans toward ...
The Danube had high waters during the duration of our trip. We had to go on buses for our excursions, which dimensioned our time to tour. One day with sitting and waiting for the bus and our boat we sat a total of 5.5 hours which limited our time in Bratislava to only 2 hours. Most excursions had a 3 hour round trip for 1.5 hour in the town center. When we got on the boat in Bratislava there was ...