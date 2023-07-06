You can feel the Scandinavian influence all throughout the ship, from the oversize Viking painting welcoming you upstairs to the symmetrical white couches adorned with pattered throw pillows to the simple, albeit cozy, staterooms. When the ship launched, its Aquavit Terrace quickly became the Longships' signature. Created to maximize the space allowed for river cruising, this outdoor eatery boasts 270-degree views of the breathtaking scenery with comfortable chairs and dining tables that beckon a bite outside.

Another new feature aboard Embla are the two Explorer Suites, among the few "true suites" on European rivers. In these expansive staterooms, you'll find a separate living room and bedroom, a large bathroom, a French balcony and a wraparound veranda porch. Although the square footage is slightly smaller in Embla than her sister ships, these suites still offer plenty of space to relax and unwind.

The size of the ship is also no accident. To navigate Europe's complex river system, Embla was built without a centimeter or inch to spare so it can fit through the series of locks that monitor and oversea the water levels of Europe's inland rivers and squeeze beneath the mid-century bridges. To offer as much space as possible and ensure comfort and privacy, the upstairs deck is outfitted with chairs and tables (but is off-limits when cruising below bridges or through locks for safety).

Embla's public areas are her crowning glory, with comfortable pattered couches and pillows arranged dutifully around a piano and dance floor in the lounge, plush loveseats adjacent to the library and a family-style dining room decorated with simple, yet beautiful wine racks, centerpieces and simplistic flowers.

One thing you'll note as you sail along the Danube, through the Wachau Valley or down the Rhine, is how quiet and unimposing Viking Embla is. Unlike neighboring ships that are heard miles away, Embla quietly navigates along -- providing you with a more uninterrupted view of the spectacular scenery.

Not as visible but just as revolutionary is Embla's dedication to sustainability. Heated towel racks make it easier to reuse towels and minimize laundry, electric engines burn less fuel and produce more than 20 percent less emissions and solar panels on the sun deck help fuel the engines. Plus, an organic garden sits on Embla's upper deck during growing season, offering a natural, lush respite during warmer months.