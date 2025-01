Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Eir

This was my first river cruise and my first trip to Europe. 10/10 all around. Everything was great, from the transport to the expeditions to the food. My husband and I celebrated our birthdays on board and the crew made us feel very special. This felt like true luxury. We are already looking at our next cruise adventure with Viking. My favorite location we visited on this trip was the Black ...