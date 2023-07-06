  • Write a Review
Viking Eir Review

Viking Eir, like all Viking Longships, has a contemporary, Scandinavian-design feel, with lots of natural light, stripped wood and neutral but sophisticated interiors. The ship carries 190 passengers in 95 staterooms and uses energy-efficient hybrid engines that are not only ‘green’ but create a quieter, smoother ride.

Viking Longship public rooms include a lively lounge-bar with floor to ceiling windows, where passengers can meet for complimentary tea or coffee during the day as they watch the countryside float by, or for pre-dinner drinks and post-dinner entertainment. The stand-out feature of every Longship lounge, though, is the Aquavit Terrace. This is an outdoor seating area in the bow enclosed with retractable floor-to-ceiling glass doors that can be completely opened to bring the outside inside during good weather. The Sun Deck on the top of each Longship has plenty of deckchairs and tables, and in good weather there is the chance to eat outside. There are sometimes barbecues served next to the herb garden.

The cabins range from Standard Staterooms below the waterline with small windows, to French Balcony Staterooms, Veranda Staterooms – which have outside verandas with a small table and chairs – and two types of suite. The seven two-room Veranda Suites have a veranda and French balcony while the two Explorer Suites are the largest on river ships. These are at the back of the ship with a private wraparound veranda plus a French balcony in the bedroom area. All cabins are soothingly smokey brown and cream neutral with lots of stripped blond wood.

Food onboard Viking Longships is plentiful and excellent, served with complimentary wine, beer or soft drinks at lunch and dinner. Menus often reflect the regional specialities of the countries being visited, although steak, chicken and salmon are always available. There is waiter service in the main dining room in the evening, with huge buffets for breakfast and lunch. Casual dining is also available on the Aquavit Terrace, but passengers can also take food up to the Sun Deck. Most evening entertainment features local musicians, sometimes dancers and expert lectures on the area’s history and culture.

Passengers must be 18 to sail Viking.

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2015
Shore Excursions: 37

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Basel, Amsterdam

Find a Viking Eir Cruise from $2,199

More about Viking Eir

Where does Viking Eir sail from?

Viking Eir departs from Basel and Amsterdam

Where does Viking Eir sail to?

Viking Eir cruises to Basel, Strasbourg, Speyer, Koblenz, Cologne, and Amsterdam

How much does it cost to go on Viking Eir?

Cruises on Viking Eir start from $2,199 per person.
Viking Eir Cruiser Reviews

A wonderful Viking Cruise Experience

Our ship was the Viking Eir, beginning in Amsterdam and ending in Basal.Read More
LWP3

6-10 Cruises

Age 70s

Fun and Adventure with Friends and Family

Our trip was made even more memorable by the Viking Eir staff. They made us feel at home. We all sat at the same tables the whole trip and got the chance to get to know our servers.Read More
lramiro

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Rhine River Cruise

Staff on the Viking Eir were very friendly and accommodating, the itinerary was perfect for us. We highly recommend the Lake Como extension; this extension could be a vacation all on its own.Read More
Linda4F

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Great trip on the Danube river with Viking

We have already booked a Viking river cruise in Egypt.Take this cruise on the Viking Eir and you will not be sorry.Read More
gcskis

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

