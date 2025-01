" Despite being pursued by rain for most of the time, sometimes so bad that once we had to miss out on a scheduled shore excursion, the cruise was delightful, due to (a) Viking’s superb management, from the initial booking, through travel there, meeting us off of the plane, to the departure arrangements; (b) the onboard facilities, managed so well by the program director, Sam, including the catering, and the day-to-day management on board the ship; (c) the comfort of the cabin accommodation which though quite small, was very well designed.The shore excursions that the weather did allow us to take were all very enjoyable, and well organized. ..." Read More