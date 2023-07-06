Bathrooms are compact but comfy and feature heated floors -- a welcome touch on cold days. They also include fog-free mirrors, along with Freya brand toiletries. None of the cabins on Viking Einar feature bathtubs. Viking Einar also doesn't have accessible or connecting cabins.

Viking Einar has cabins on the lowest deck (Main Deck), second deck (Middle Deck) and third deck (Upper Deck). There are no cabins on the top Sun Deck.

Standard (Main Deck): These 150-square-foot cabins actually sit below the water line, so cabins include two small windows that sit high on the exterior walls. This allows for natural light, though only the very tall could use them for watching the scenery go by.

French Balcony (Middle Deck): At 135 square feet, French Balcony cabins are even smaller than the standard, entry-level cabins. But, they feel brighter and lighter, thanks to sliding glass doors that run the full length of the exterior wall.

Veranda (Middle Deck, Upper Deck): This cabin category is unique to Viking, as true balconies for standard cabins are unusual on river ships. Viking Einar makes it work, thanks to hallways that are slightly offset (rather than straight down the middle of the ship). This means that cabins located on the starboard (right-hand) side of the ship have balconies, while those on the port side have French balconies or are designed sideways, as suites, to accommodate full balconies.

Veranda cabins are 205 square feet, with balconies capable of accommodating two chairs and a small wooden table, which works for holding drinks but not for dining. These cabins come with an additional chair, which we found gets in the way more than is useful; we used it as a catchall for our hand luggage and jackets.

Veranda Suite (Upper Deck): This is the cabin category that sets Viking's Longships apart from other lines. The Veranda Suites are true two-room suites measuring 275 square feet. The living room of each has a couch, glass coffee table and large, interactive flat-screen TV. It also has a full balcony, with two chairs and a table. The bedroom has a second balcony, this one French, as well as a second television. Bathrooms come with large showers.

Passengers staying in Viking Einar's Veranda Suite category and above are entitled to early check-in and receive a welcome bottle of Champagne. They also get a stocked mini-bar, with wine, beer and soda, a daily fruit basket, complimentary laundry and shoeshine service, premium bathrobes and slippers, and binoculars to use while sailing and in ports.

Explorer Suite (Upper Deck): Viking Einar features two Explorer Suites, both located at the very back of the ship. Each is 445 square feet and features a wraparound balcony. The two-room suite includes a living room and a bedroom, which has its own French balcony. The living room includes enough space for hosting friends made onboard and has a flat-screen TV. The bedroom also has a flat-screen TV. Perks at this level include a coffee machine, cashmere blanket, complimentary beverage package for each passenger and private airport transfer. This is the only cabin category that comes with room service -- served at breakfast on request.