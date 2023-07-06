  • Write a Review
Viking Einar Review

Viking Einar is a beautifully decorated and sensibly designed ship. Einar launched in 2019 and is one of Viking's Longships -- a ubiquitous class of river ships designed to give passengers true balconies and a lovely outdoor space at the front of the vessel.

Decked out in Scandinavian styling, the ship makes clever use of space, particularly at the bow of the ship, where its Aquavit Terrace sits. Here, passengers can enjoy lunch outdoors or listen to lectures during scenic cruising portions of the ship's itinerary. It's a favorite spot for passengers, in part because it offers some of the best views onboard but also because it can be cordoned off, thanks to floor-to-ceiling folding glass doors that effectively block out inclement weather, but not the vistas.

Food is another highlight aboard, with a menu that focuses on regional cuisine and signature dishes that are perfectly prepared.

Cabins, though cozy, feel spacious, especially those on Deck 3, which offer true balconies -- a rarity in river cruising, where French balconies are the norm. They also include nice amenities, including fairly large showers, exclusive-to-Viking Freya bath products and TVs with on-demand movies and lectures.

One of the things we love about Viking is the relatively inclusive nature of its ships. Einar cruise fares include wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, as well as one excursion in each port. Most passengers seem content with the included shore excursions, which mostly comprise coach or walking tours hitting on city highlights. But, the better-quality excursions are those offered for a fee, which tend to keep groups small but offer experiences that are a bit more off-the-beaten path.

Viking Einar is perfect for the thinking travelers, those people who want to explore Europe, be immersed in the culture and sample new experiences.

Pros

Impeccable ship with excellent dining and alfresco space

Cons

Can feel crowded during some events and excursions

Bottom Line

The ship offers high value, with many inclusions

About

Passengers: 190
Crew: 50
Passenger to Crew: 3.8:1
Launched: 2019
Shore Excursions: 62

Sails To

Europe

Sails From

Amsterdam, Basel

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Meals in the main restaurant and the Aquavit Terrace

  • Wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner time; unlimited bottled water and specialty coffee and tea any time

  • Wi-Fi

  • A shore excursion in every port

  • On-demand in-room entertainment

  • Hotel stays with pre- and post-cruise extensions

  • Water in your cabin

  • Most daily activities

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities for crew (12 euros (about \$13) per person, per day for the crew, and 2 euros (about 2) per person, per day for the program director)

  • Gratuities for guides (2 euros (about \$2) per person for each tour guide, 1 euro (about \$1) per person for bus drivers)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea (including iced tea), coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Optional shore excursions

  • Laundry services

  • Premium spirits and wines, and drinks outside of mealtime

Fellow Passengers

Viking Einar passengers tend to be 55 and older and are often well-traveled. Many have cruised often with Viking, but the cruise line's size (and strong marketing) have made it a great choice for those new to river cruising as well. Viking has a strict no-kids policy, so all passengers are 18 or older. You'll mostly sail with cruisers from the United States, though Canadians, Brits and Aussies aren't uncommon.

Viking Einar Dress Code

Daytime: Casual, with comfort in port being the priority, especially in ports, where you'll do lots of walking, often on uneven surfaces. Passengers often wear layers that can easily be added or stripped off, depending on the weather.

Evening: Viking calls its evening dress recommendation "elegant casual." It's a dressier version of casual, with men wearing button-down or collared shirts along with khakis or dress trousers and women sporting blouses or sweaters and dress pants or skirts. Jackets aren't required, though you won't feel uncomfortable if you're wearing one to dinner.

Not permitted: Jeans or shorts in the dining room for dinner.

Find a Viking Einar Cruise from $2,199

Any Month

More about Viking Einar

Where does Viking Einar sail from?

Viking Einar departs from Amsterdam and Basel

Where does Viking Einar sail to?

Viking Einar cruises to Amsterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, Speyer, Strasbourg, Basel, Arnhem, Antwerp, Ghent, Lyon, Tournon-sur-Rhone, Arles, and Avignon

How much does it cost to go on Viking Einar?

Cruises on Viking Einar start from $2,199 per person.
Viking Einar Cruiser Reviews

Colmar WWII tour,

We started in Munich on 25 September by bus to the Passion Play, Innsbruck, and embarked on the Viking ship Einar. We were originally to be on the Viking Ship Sigrun but there was a change.Read More
Rhbeck

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Fall trip

Viking handled this very well.Read More
fmsjunk

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

What a great first cruise.

We were then driven on a Viking bus to Basel and boarded the Einar. We stopped at Breisach, Strasbourg, Speyer, Worms, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, Cologne, and Kinderdijk before flying out of Amsterdam.Read More
guido1932

First Time Cruiser

Age 60s

Like Seeing Tulips on Steroids!

The Captain, Cruise Director and ALL the Viking staff aboard the Einar were outstanding: very friendly, helpful, professional and customer service focused.Read More
3Eagles

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

