Viking Einar is a beautifully decorated and sensibly designed ship. Einar launched in 2019 and is one of Viking's Longships -- a ubiquitous class of river ships designed to give passengers true balconies and a lovely outdoor space at the front of the vessel.

Decked out in Scandinavian styling, the ship makes clever use of space, particularly at the bow of the ship, where its Aquavit Terrace sits. Here, passengers can enjoy lunch outdoors or listen to lectures during scenic cruising portions of the ship's itinerary. It's a favorite spot for passengers, in part because it offers some of the best views onboard but also because it can be cordoned off, thanks to floor-to-ceiling folding glass doors that effectively block out inclement weather, but not the vistas.

Food is another highlight aboard, with a menu that focuses on regional cuisine and signature dishes that are perfectly prepared.

Cabins, though cozy, feel spacious, especially those on Deck 3, which offer true balconies -- a rarity in river cruising, where French balconies are the norm. They also include nice amenities, including fairly large showers, exclusive-to-Viking Freya bath products and TVs with on-demand movies and lectures.

One of the things we love about Viking is the relatively inclusive nature of its ships. Einar cruise fares include wine, beer and soft drinks at lunch and dinner, as well as one excursion in each port. Most passengers seem content with the included shore excursions, which mostly comprise coach or walking tours hitting on city highlights. But, the better-quality excursions are those offered for a fee, which tend to keep groups small but offer experiences that are a bit more off-the-beaten path.

Viking Einar is perfect for the thinking travelers, those people who want to explore Europe, be immersed in the culture and sample new experiences.