Viking makes everything so easy and stress-free. Starting from the pick up at the airport by Viking rep(s) - no matter the time of day we arrived. They have it all organized to a Tee. From the airport we were taken by very comfortable transport bus to our ship and we were immediately invited on board to rest and enjoy breakfast/lunch while our cabins were prepared. The onboard staff is friendly ...
This was our second river cruise with Viking, and though we loved the first one (Paris to Normandy - 2 years ago), we actually felt this was an even better experience. From the Captain to every staff member, the attention to detail was spot on. The Captain was cordial and put safety first. The Hotel Manager was both professional and entertaining. Comfort was top notch. Cuisine was exquisite, ...
This was our first river cruise and we had a great experience with Viking! The staff were very courteous. The ship was very clean. The food was very good. The excursions were well planned. We plan on taking another river cruise with Viking in the future. We have taken ocean cruises on Norwegian and Celebrity and feel that our Viking experience was the best. The professionalism of the Viking ...
Staff and tour guides were the best! Excursions were excellent! Ship was very clean. Everything was very well organized. I was very impressed that they sent a Viking representative with us to the airport. This was my first river cruise so I can’t compare it to other river cruises. I have been on other small luxury sea cruises and this is even smaller and a little less luxurious but not enough ...
This was our first river cruise and first Viking Cruise and we loved every single part of the experience. Our Explorer Suite was absolutely superb - excellent space, design and amenities. Everything on the ship was first class - dining room, lounge, aquavit terrace. Every single person on the staff went out of their way to make our voyage enjoyable and special. This was the week the Danube ...
This was our first cruise and it lived up to all our hopes and expectations. Every aspect of the experience was carefully curated: the food, the walking tours, the stateroom, the crew, etc. The responsiveness of staff to any requests was immediate and courteous. We enjoyed the international mix of the crew and staff who worked to remember our names and preferences. Our program director, Margo, and ...
My wife and I toyed with the idea of going on a river cruse in Europe for a number of years, but for some reason we just never made the move until some friends of ours invited us on one. They had been on several river cruises, specifically with Viking, and loved every minute of them. We had been on several ocean cruses with the big cruise lines, but we had no idea how different the experience ...
My husband and I chose this cruise almost a year in advance in anticipation of coming months of recovery from surgeries we both needed. We thought (rightly it turns out) that having something wonderful to look forward to would help us to focus on getting better. In particular, we chose the Danube River Cruise at Christmas because we wanted to see the many beautiful, glittering Christmas markets ...
What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas.
Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
Having lived in Germany for three years several years ago, we loved the Christmas season and markets. Our first Viking cruise was from Nuremberg to Budapest in 2019 - pre-COVID. We were so impressed that we decided to take another trip. The Christmas market trip was a "whim" trip so that we could visit and re-visit the Christmas markets. This time, we traveled from Budapest to Regensburg and ...