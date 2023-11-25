Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

My wife and I toyed with the idea of going on a river cruse in Europe for a number of years, but for some reason we just never made the move until some friends of ours invited us on one. They had been on several river cruises, specifically with Viking, and loved every minute of them. We had been on several ocean cruses with the big cruise lines, but we had no idea how different the experience ...