Amazing view from our balcony
Photo Credit: SWeich
Passau, Germany
Photo Credit: TTriolo
Linz, Austria
Photo Credit: TTriolo
Stift Gottweig Abbey, Krems, Austria
Photo Credit: TTriolo
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
143 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
The whole cruise was fantastic
"So to see these places was something I wanted to do.There were so many facets that made this trip fantastic...."Read More
Gopa75 avatar

Gopa75

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Viking is excellent in every way!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Viking Cruise Fan
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Viking makes everything so easy and stress-free. Starting from the pick up at the airport by Viking rep(s) - no matter the time of day we arrived. They have it all organized to a Tee. From the airport we were taken by very comfortable transport bus to our ship and we were immediately invited on board to rest and enjoy breakfast/lunch while our cabins were prepared. The onboard staff is friendly ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Simply fabulous!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Sticky54
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second river cruise with Viking, and though we loved the first one (Paris to Normandy - 2 years ago), we actually felt this was an even better experience. From the Captain to every staff member, the attention to detail was spot on. The Captain was cordial and put safety first. The Hotel Manager was both professional and entertaining. Comfort was top notch. Cuisine was exquisite, ...
Sail Date: November 2024

Our Viking cruise was better than we imagined

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Edison13
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first river cruise and we had a great experience with Viking! The staff were very courteous. The ship was very clean. The food was very good. The excursions were well planned. We plan on taking another river cruise with Viking in the future. We have taken ocean cruises on Norwegian and Celebrity and feel that our Viking experience was the best. The professionalism of the Viking ...
Sail Date: September 2024

Great cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Texas party group
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Staff and tour guides were the best! Excursions were excellent! Ship was very clean. Everything was very well organized. I was very impressed that they sent a Viking representative with us to the airport. This was my first river cruise so I can’t compare it to other river cruises. I have been on other small luxury sea cruises and this is even smaller and a little less luxurious but not enough ...
Sail Date: July 2024

First River Cruise Exceeded Very High Expectations

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
SWeich
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first river cruise and first Viking Cruise and we loved every single part of the experience. Our Explorer Suite was absolutely superb - excellent space, design and amenities. Everything on the ship was first class - dining room, lounge, aquavit terrace. Every single person on the staff went out of their way to make our voyage enjoyable and special. This was the week the Danube ...
Sail Date: June 2024

A Trip of Lifetime!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Emerita
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first cruise and it lived up to all our hopes and expectations. Every aspect of the experience was carefully curated: the food, the walking tours, the stateroom, the crew, etc. The responsiveness of staff to any requests was immediate and courteous. We enjoyed the international mix of the crew and staff who worked to remember our names and preferences. Our program director, Margo, and ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Our New Way to Travel

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
TTriolo
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I toyed with the idea of going on a river cruse in Europe for a number of years, but for some reason we just never made the move until some friends of ours invited us on one. They had been on several river cruises, specifically with Viking, and loved every minute of them. We had been on several ocean cruses with the big cruise lines, but we had no idea how different the experience ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Christmas on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Makerofminis
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

My husband and I chose this cruise almost a year in advance in anticipation of coming months of recovery from surgeries we both needed. We thought (rightly it turns out) that having something wonderful to look forward to would help us to focus on getting better. In particular, we chose the Danube River Cruise at Christmas because we wanted to see the many beautiful, glittering Christmas markets ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Winter and sparkles and markets - oh my!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
tampadonna
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Review What a marvelous river cruise! Let me just begin and end with that statement! I traveled with my sister and we experienced the Danube Christmas markets cruise in December of this year. The ship certainly delivered in all areas. Cabin – we had a French balcony cabin for this winter cruise. The room was on the second (main) floor and the picture window with a sliding glass door and ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Christmas markets

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Viking Egil

User Avatar
Alaska lady
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Having lived in Germany for three years several years ago, we loved the Christmas season and markets. Our first Viking cruise was from Nuremberg to Budapest in 2019 - pre-COVID. We were so impressed that we decided to take another trip. The Christmas market trip was a "whim" trip so that we could visit and re-visit the Christmas markets. This time, we traveled from Budapest to Regensburg and ...
Sail Date: November 2023

