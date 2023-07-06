The 190-passenger Viking Egil features a total of 48 suites and cabins with walkout verandas, as well as cabins with French balconies that can be opened up to enjoy fresh air. It is the sister ship to Viking Alruna, Kadlin, Rolf, Tialfi and Vilhjalm, which sail on the Rhine, Main, Danube and Seine Rivers.

There are 95 cabins located on three passenger decks and, in common with the ship's public areas, feature subdued colors and clean lines which create a real feeling of airiness and space.

The largest cabins on the ship are the two Explorer Suites, which have a separate bathroom and living area. They measure 445 square feet and have attractive wraparound balconies that provide panoramic views from the aft of the vessel. It is unusual to find a vessel's top suites located over the engines. However, Longships have "green" hybrid diesel-electric engines and are quieter, with fewer vibrations than some of their competitors.

The Explorer Suites are situated on the upper deck alongside seven Veranda Suites, which measure 275 square feet and have a bedroom, living room, walkout balcony and French balcony. On this deck there are also 20 Veranda Cabins, which measure 205 square feet including the balcony, and five French Balcony Cabins -- all 135 square feet. There are 19 Veranda and 17 French Balcony Cabins on the middle deck and 25 Standard Cabins on the lower deck, which measure 150 square feet and have a fixed window situated high in the wall at river level.

There have been some alterations to the Explorer Suites on the latest Longships. These include a fixed rather than sliding wall between the bedroom and living area, and one sink instead of two in the bathroom. The latter has led to a larger shower and, for the uninhibited, the floor-to-ceiling shower window overlooking the river can be turned from opaque to clear glass at the flick of a switch! L'Occitane toiletries, previously featured on Longships, have been replaced with the line's own brand, Freyja products, which come in generous-sized bottles and are replenished as required.

Located on the middle deck is the main restaurant. Breakfast and lunch feature a buffet with served items from the menu, and dinner is a served three-course meal with the option to add extra appetizer courses and a cheese plate. In addition to regional dishes reflecting the cruise itinerary, passengers can expect familiar favorites, daily vegetarian dishes and an "always available" menu of salmon, steak and Caesar salad. A healthy choice breakfast and lunch is served in the Aquavit Terrace. There is a complimentary tea and coffee station available 24/7, and snacks such as cookies and muffins are served in this area throughout the day.

Other onboard facilities include a lounge bar with a dance floor, sun deck, laundry service, library with two computers and free Wi-Fi. An elevator connects the middle and upper deck.

Viking's policy is that passengers must be 18 to sail.