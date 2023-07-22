Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Egdir

Our cruise was wonderful and the crew were fantastic for most of the experience. We loved it. Up until the last 3 days the crew took care of our every need. It seems though that the crew was either understaffed or stressed about something the last 3 days. I also was disappointed that the bar ran out of spiced rum. The bartenders were fantastic though. The crew director was super and took care of ...