Our experience on Viking Egdir was wonderful from the time we landed in Amsterdam to pick up the ship to the day we left to head to the Budapest Airport.
The entire staff was gracious, kind, and knowledgeable. They anticipated all of our needs to insure a great time. And.......they have a very high level of patience! :)
The food was exceptional with surprise treats offered during ...
We did the Grand European River Cruise for our first experience with Viking. The Ship, our Stateroom, the Food and most importantly the Staff All were exceptional. The service was impeccable and truly first class. The included excursions as well as the selected optional ones were informative with truly professional tour guides. The daily activities were not pushed onto guest if you would ...
Our cruise was wonderful and the crew were fantastic for most of the experience. We loved it. Up until the last 3 days the crew took care of our every need. It seems though that the crew was either understaffed or stressed about something the last 3 days. I also was disappointed that the bar ran out of spiced rum. The bartenders were fantastic though. The crew director was super and took care of ...
This was my first Viking Cruise. I heard nothing but great reviews from friends who have cruised before. My Viking Represenative, Lisa Chase, wlked us through every step. She was in constant contact with us, handling every question and concern we might have had. She even checked to that if we were planning another curise after we return we needed to get our passport renewed.
There is nothing ...
Outstanding service—friendly, competent, helpful staff who catered to our every need. Viking representatives were always around to help at the airport and the hotels as well. It was very reassuring to have them available.
The tours were expertly handled—Transportation was prompt and comfortable, guides were knowledgeable and took us to the must-sees at each stop, and they made excellent ...
We had heard good things about the Viking trip but we were not prepared for how wonderful and amazing the experience was. Flavia at the front desk, Carl as the Program Director, Ricardo, Michael, Florentin, Jeffrey, Marcel in the bar and dining room, and Bogy in housekeeping all went out of their way to provide the BEST service possible. The excursions on the whole were worthwhile and informative… ...
Having never been to mainland Europe before, we were looking for a good overview. The Grand European Tour really fit the bill. On a bus or train tour we would have been constantly packing and unpacking. On the ship we took our room with us. We visited the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Germany, and the Netherlands. For cities not on the rivers we toured like Salzburg, Viking arranged for a ...
Amazing waitstaff, PD Rachael was terrific and so helpful. Very comfortable room. Elena kept our room pristine! Our second Viking River cruise- can’t wait for our next one! Excursions were well run, enjoyable and reasonably priced. Tour guides were very nice and knowledgeable. A little confusion with our departing transfer which was sorted out with Rachael’s assistance. Dining was great- nice ...
I was celebrating a milestone birthday with my friend, and this was on our bucket list. Unfortunately, we were unable to get into Munich from Amsterdam due to a major snowstorm. This hindered us from actually getting to the ship until it had already been sailing for four days. Very disappointing as we missed three of the markets on this cruise. No one to blame for weather related events, ...
Chose it because it was Viking and wanted to try. Also liked the itinerary.
Pros (many) -
The cruise was fantastic. The service and staff were amazing - very helpful, organized, pleasant, and personalized.
The ship was excellent. Everything was clean, easy to use, modern, and had everything you would need.
The food was very good - 2 star restaurant quality. Really like the regional ...