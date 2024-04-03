Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

Thank you Viking for our wonderful trip to France. Three days in Paris - yes, we had been before - hotel in a district we were not familiar with. But, your people took us on a tour of the area the day we arrived. We already knew how to take the Metor form our previous trip. Your people and the hotel concierges had us goinf exactly where we wanted to go. And got us tickets to the D'orsay and St ...