Going through a lock
Pate
Pork Loin
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
168 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Excellent Food and Outstanding Service
"However, I found that after a full day of tours, (and lots of walking) you will be exhausted so it is normal to go to bed after dinner.This cruise is for adults, 18+ so there are no children on board the ship...."Read More
Postcard avatar

Postcard

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 168 Viking Delling Cruise Reviews

Peace, Love and Joy on a Long Ship!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Viking Forever
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

It was all that I could have hoped for! The staff was amazing! Each key executive seemed perfecting suited for their position. The food was wonderful. Excursions were good, although I would like to see more of a variety if that is possible. I enjoyed the tours through the old towns the most. I truly appreciated the Viking Daily that appeared in my cabin every day. I felt like I was special and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

First Viking River Cruise but not the last!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Rocking75
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking River Cruise. We were coming from Paris after attending a wedding in the UK, so not a Viking extension. We had some travel glitches and Viking was so helpful when we called. The staff onboard were excellent. I love that you have the option of an included excursion daily and they break you up into groups according to your preferred activity level. The food was good. ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Delling 2024 Rhône River

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
MickAndDee
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Disappointed that a river cruise through various famous wine regions did not change the daily included red and white wine of the day to match the region we were currently at. This could easily be accomplished by you at minimal cost with a high-level of satisfaction. Wait staff was outstanding and made us feel like lifelong friends . most of the food offered was excellent however, the fish dishes ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great Cruise If You’re Not in Cabin 101

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Old Coastie5
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first Viking River cruise and a very enjoyable experience overall. Among the many high points were: The Crew: Fantastic as I would expect from Viking. Hard working, friendly, helpful, entertaining and always customer focused. The Cuisine: Out of the park great, particularly lunches and dinners! The Chef made the most of France’s summer fruits and vegetables as well as lovely ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Trip of a lifetime!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Travelbug171711
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

The staff were incredible. They were kind, helpful, happy and extremely attentive! We loved Viktoria (bar chef), Mafalda and so many more. We enjoyed eating with Captain Francois on the last evening. The food was delicious. There were menu items that were always available at each meal and special menu items that matched the city you toured that day. Don’t forget the chocolate mousse!! We purchased ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Trip to Lyon from Avignon

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
BVinod
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I would say it was above average. Around 40% of the customers on the cruise were sick and my wife and I also got the flu in the last few days of the cruise which forced us to cancel some paid tours. The tours with tour guides were fine. Viviers was my favorite - very good French guide names Jozette- followed by Perouge, Vienne, Lyon Old Town and Arle. Stephanie was a very good guide as well. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Wonderful Cruise, Except…

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Roachman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had the most wonderful time on our cruise! The food was exquisite and the staff (except one) was exceptional. And all of the tour guides that Viking arranged were very knowledgeable about the places we visited. I think the most underrated thing about the cruise was the way Viking had a representative waiting for us at every point on our journey. They met us at the airport when we arrived in ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Wow! Viking. Paris and Provence.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Leslie Henkel
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Thank you Viking for our wonderful trip to France. Three days in Paris - yes, we had been before - hotel in a district we were not familiar with. But, your people took us on a tour of the area the day we arrived. We already knew how to take the Metor form our previous trip. Your people and the hotel concierges had us goinf exactly where we wanted to go. And got us tickets to the D'orsay and St ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Don't be fooled by the commercials.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Travelguy2024
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Viking and our expectations were high based on TV advertisements, brochures and speaking with people who have cruised with Viking, but the reality of it was a disappointment. The ship was fine, and the officers and mgmt. team were professional. On the other hand, the wait staff struggled with very small smart phones they could not easily read or type onto to take ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Boat and guide experience exceeded expectations !

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Delling

User Avatar
Love2tennis
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

The boat experience exceeded expectations - the food, the spirits and the customer service were phenomenal! We recommend purchasing the silver spirits I The hostesses and hosts tnot only assisted graciously but anticipated our needs.! We enjoyed especially the entertainment which involved dancing It was not only fun but facilitated the aquaintance of other tour Members. The biggest difficulty ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

