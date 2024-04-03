"However, I found that after a full day of tours, (and lots of walking) you will be exhausted so it is normal to go to bed after dinner.This cruise is for adults, 18+ so there are no children on board the ship...."Read More
It was all that I could have hoped for! The staff was amazing! Each key executive seemed perfecting suited for their position. The food was wonderful. Excursions were good, although I would like to see more of a variety if that is possible. I enjoyed the tours through the old towns the most. I truly appreciated the Viking Daily that appeared in my cabin every day. I felt like I was special and ...
This was our first Viking River Cruise. We were coming from Paris after attending a wedding in the UK, so not a Viking extension. We had some travel glitches and Viking was so helpful when we called. The staff onboard were excellent. I love that you have the option of an included excursion daily and they break you up into groups according to your preferred activity level. The food was good. ...
Disappointed that a river cruise through various famous wine regions did not change the daily included red and white wine of the day to match the region we were currently at. This could easily be accomplished by you at minimal cost with a high-level of satisfaction. Wait staff was outstanding and made us feel like lifelong friends . most of the food offered was excellent however, the fish dishes ...
This was our first Viking River cruise and a very enjoyable experience overall. Among the many high points were:
The Crew: Fantastic as I would expect from Viking. Hard working, friendly, helpful, entertaining and always customer focused.
The Cuisine: Out of the park great, particularly lunches and dinners! The Chef made the most of France’s summer fruits and vegetables as well as lovely ...
The staff were incredible. They were kind, helpful, happy and extremely attentive! We loved Viktoria (bar chef), Mafalda and so many more. We enjoyed eating with Captain Francois on the last evening. The food was delicious. There were menu items that were always available at each meal and special menu items that matched the city you toured that day. Don’t forget the chocolate mousse!! We purchased ...
I would say it was above average. Around 40% of the customers on the cruise were sick and my wife and I also got the flu in the last few days of the cruise which forced us to cancel some paid tours.
The tours with tour guides were fine. Viviers was my favorite - very good French guide names Jozette- followed by Perouge, Vienne, Lyon Old Town and Arle. Stephanie was a very good guide as well. ...
We had the most wonderful time on our cruise! The food was exquisite and the staff (except one) was exceptional. And all of the tour guides that Viking arranged were very knowledgeable about the places we visited.
I think the most underrated thing about the cruise was the way Viking had a representative waiting for us at every point on our journey. They met us at the airport when we arrived in ...
Thank you Viking for our wonderful trip to France. Three days in Paris - yes, we had been before - hotel in a district we were not familiar with. But, your people took us on a tour of the area the day we arrived. We already knew how to take the Metor form our previous trip. Your people and the hotel concierges had us goinf exactly where we wanted to go. And got us tickets to the D'orsay and St ...
This was our first cruise with Viking and our expectations were high based on TV advertisements, brochures and speaking with people who have cruised with Viking, but the reality of it was a disappointment. The ship was fine, and the officers and mgmt. team were professional. On the other hand, the wait staff struggled with very small smart phones they could not easily read or type onto to take ...
The boat experience exceeded expectations - the food, the spirits and the customer service were phenomenal! We recommend purchasing the silver spirits I The hostesses and hosts tnot only assisted graciously but anticipated our needs.! We enjoyed especially the entertainment which involved dancing It was not only fun but facilitated the aquaintance of other tour Members. The biggest difficulty ...