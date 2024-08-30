Debuting in 2025, Viking Dagur continues Viking's tradition of offering understated Scandinavian elegance on the waterways of Europe. Identical to the rest of the Viking Longship fleet -- including Viking Annar which is embarking on its inaugural voyage on the same day --

Viking Dagur carries 190 passengers across a variety of accommodations including two room suites. In Norse mythology, Dagur is the god of day.

Viking Dagur Deck Plans Feature Five Stateroom Categories

The ship's cabins are located across three decks and divided into standard cabins, French balcony staterooms, veranda cabins, veranda suites and Explorer Suites.

The lead in standard cabins, on the lower deck, are 150 square feet and offer river views from a fixed window near the top of the room. They represent good value and are actually larger than the 135-square-foot French balcony cabins on the middle and upper decks. The 205-square-foot veranda staterooms are also located across two decks and feature a full step-out balcony.

Like other Viking Longships, Viking Dagur offers two room suites -- a rarity on river vessels -- which are all located on the upper deck. The veranda suites are 275 square feet and have spacious separate living and sleeping areas, with a TV in each room, along with an expanded bathroom. Perks include a bottle of Champagne on arrival, mini-bar replenished daily and complimentary laundry.

The most lavish accommodations are the two Explorer Suites overlooking the back of the ship. These 445-square-foot accommodations, again with a separate bedroom and living area, have a wraparound balcony, large bathroom and extra benefits including private transfers and a complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package.

Standard amenities in all cabin categories include free Wi-Fi, a TV infotainment system, bottled water replenished daily, telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryer and air conditioning.

The ship's public areas include a main dining room, Aquavit Terrace with indoor and outdoor seating, a library, shop and two computers for guests to use.

An elevator connects the middle and upper deck and stairs lead to the lower deck and sun deck.

Viking Dagur's First Sailing is Fall 2025

Viking Dagur's inaugural sailing is on October 20, 2025, when it will set sail the 11-night Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary, which includes a two-night hotel stay in the French capital and one night in Zurich. Identical sister ship Viking Annar also sets off on its maiden voyage on the same day and on the same itinerary.

Viking Dagur Sails on three European Itineraries

Based on the Rhine and Moselle, Viking Dagur sails on three European itineraries. In addition to the Paris to the Swiss Alps sailing, the other cruises are the seven-night Rhine Getaway between Basel and Amsterdam and the 11-night Christmas on the Rhine & Moselle cruisetour from Paris to Zurich.