I am so grateful for the option of the river cruise! I am almost 80, and I have a lot of chronic pain and just don't have the stamina I did at even 70, so I thought I would never travel overseas again. But Viking made all the difference! From the first contact, they made everything as easy as possible, with complete support for every phase of the journey. They even provide a liaison person to ...
Viking Buri and Hlin
Multiple times when we used the Coffee station(s), we found the sparkling water not sparkling at all. Moreover, we found there were a number of times where there were no clean glasses for water at the station. This was also the case several times where there were little no ceramic cups for a hot drink and the station was in disarray (needing cleaning).
At each meal in ...
Supposedly due to river having too much water(?) we spent 3-4 hours actually moving on the river during the week long trip. All other hours spent on coaches including moving all of our luggage from one port to another. An unfortunate result of that was some in our party caught COVID and shared it with the others. Though we did not catch it (likely due to masks) several others did. If a passenger ...
Due to weather conditions the river was not navigable. During the 7 day cruise, we moved along the water for a total of 3 hours and docked at Lyon or Avignon ports for 6 days. Between the ONLY two ports visited, the solution offered that we all pack our suitcases and endure a 12 hour bus ride from our first to last port. Almost all of the excursions required long bus rides since we were not at ...
This was our 3rd Viking cruise and it was a bit disappointing.
We were due to depart LHR at around 10.00 am, which , as we live in Bath ,,meant an extremely early start and thus early to bed. During the night we were told that our flight had been cancelled and we were rebooked on 6th . As we were on a week's cruise this was no good but with the help of Viking we rebooked and, having ...
I enjoyed my first ever river cruise very much. The ship was beautiful and the staff friendly. I had a standard water-level stateroom and although it was small I found it to be more than adequate for my needs as I was traveling solo. I was concerned about having the half-height windows rather than a balcony but found they let in plenty of light and wouldn’t hesitate to book this level again. My ...
Loved our River cruise & all of the excursions. The entire crew was “over the top” amazing!!!!Also, the Viking tour guides were extremely knowledgeable and very friendly! Each of the included tours we took were very good. I would recommend taking one of the included tours every day to fully experience each of the areas you’re visiting. Viking is a “well oiled machine” and you will not be ...
Very enjoyable and educational cruise. Great crew, wonderful excursions. Food and drinks were also. Learned a lot of history from great excursions at stops along the Rhône. I like and appreciate the smaller more intimate river cruises over ocean cruises. Will definitely cruise Viking again. Our cabin was small as we went with the base offering. The next time will updgrade to a larger cabin ...
Wonderful time, overall a truly lovely experience. Definitely would do another. The cabin was comfortable and clean, the public areas were very nice. The service was terrific. The staff was very helpful and friendly. The tours were very good and the entertainment was enjoyable. Just enough to get people mingling. The food was good, not amazing but good. My only criticism was that we paid ...
From the moment we stepped onboard, this crew provided outstanding service that reinforced why Viking is our first choice for both river and ocean cruising. The crew was both friendly and highly professional at all times. Ali, our chosen server in the restaurant got to know us personally and was always ready with our preferred wines. The bar manager was also highly attentive to our desires for ...