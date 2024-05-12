View from the boat of the remains of an old railroad bridge.
Photo Credit: mover460
View from the steam train
Photo Credit: mover460
View from the dining room
Photo Credit: mover460
Chateauneuf de Pape excursion
Photo Credit: Garrus52
Cruiser Rating
4.3
Very Good
171 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Better than we imagined
"The waiting staff were amazing, they were so attentive and have good sense of humor.The entire staff was so accommodating...."Read More
Leowa avatar

Leowa

First Time Cruiser

Age 50s

The trip of a lifetime

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
mover460
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

I am so grateful for the option of the river cruise! I am almost 80, and I have a lot of chronic pain and just don't have the stamina I did at even 70, so I thought I would never travel overseas again. But Viking made all the difference! From the first contact, they made everything as easy as possible, with complete support for every phase of the journey. They even provide a liaison person to ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Lyon, Provence & the Rhineland - Nov 3 -17

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
MATravelers-1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Viking Buri and Hlin Multiple times when we used the Coffee station(s), we found the sparkling water not sparkling at all. Moreover, we found there were a number of times where there were no clean glasses for water at the station. This was also the case several times where there were little no ceramic cups for a hot drink and the station was in disarray (needing cleaning). At each meal in ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

To quote the raven, Nevermore!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
Brewst
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Supposedly due to river having too much water(?) we spent 3-4 hours actually moving on the river during the week long trip. All other hours spent on coaches including moving all of our luggage from one port to another. An unfortunate result of that was some in our party caught COVID and shared it with the others. Though we did not catch it (likely due to masks) several others did. If a passenger ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your recent Viking experience with the cruising community. We recognize that your itinerary was affected by the itinerary changes due to fluctuating water levels....

Sail Date: October 2024

7 days, 2 ports, only 3 hours of cruise - not good

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
DRRKML
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Due to weather conditions the river was not navigable. During the 7 day cruise, we moved along the water for a total of 3 hours and docked at Lyon or Avignon ports for 6 days. Between the ONLY two ports visited, the solution offered that we all pack our suitcases and endure a 12 hour bus ride from our first to last port. Almost all of the excursions required long bus rides since we were not at ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for taking the time to share your review of your recent voyage on the Viking Buri. Although we regret to hear about your dissatisfaction with the dining experience and shore...

Sail Date: October 2024

Disappointed with Viking cruise.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
Unhappy Chappy
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This was our 3rd Viking cruise and it was a bit disappointing. We were due to depart LHR at around 10.00 am, which , as we live in Bath ,,meant an extremely early start and thus early to bed. During the night we were told that our flight had been cancelled and we were rebooked on 6th . As we were on a week's cruise this was no good but with the help of Viking we rebooked and, having ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

First ever river cruise a delight

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
sboh
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I enjoyed my first ever river cruise very much. The ship was beautiful and the staff friendly. I had a standard water-level stateroom and although it was small I found it to be more than adequate for my needs as I was traveling solo. I was concerned about having the half-height windows rather than a balcony but found they let in plenty of light and wouldn’t hesitate to book this level again. My ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Fantastic experience!!!!!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
LCL Adventures
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Loved our River cruise & all of the excursions. The entire crew was “over the top” amazing!!!!Also, the Viking tour guides were extremely knowledgeable and very friendly! Each of the included tours we took were very good. I would recommend taking one of the included tours every day to fully experience each of the areas you’re visiting. Viking is a “well oiled machine” and you will not be ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Great experience, great crew.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
Nucat8592
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Very enjoyable and educational cruise. Great crew, wonderful excursions. Food and drinks were also. Learned a lot of history from great excursions at stops along the Rhône. I like and appreciate the smaller more intimate river cruises over ocean cruises. Will definitely cruise Viking again. Our cabin was small as we went with the base offering. The next time will updgrade to a larger cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Wonderful trip!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
JSwain57
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Wonderful time, overall a truly lovely experience. Definitely would do another. The cabin was comfortable and clean, the public areas were very nice. The service was terrific. The staff was very helpful and friendly. The tours were very good and the entertainment was enjoyable. Just enough to get people mingling. The food was good, not amazing but good. My only criticism was that we paid ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

A wonderful journey through the French countryside

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Buri

User Avatar
monahanje
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

From the moment we stepped onboard, this crew provided outstanding service that reinforced why Viking is our first choice for both river and ocean cruising. The crew was both friendly and highly professional at all times. Ali, our chosen server in the restaurant got to know us personally and was always ready with our preferred wines. The bar manager was also highly attentive to our desires for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

