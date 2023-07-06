Amenities increase based on category, but all cabins include a queen-size bed (twin configuration possible) with fluffy white duvets, a flat-screen TV with an excellent entertainment package (including BBC News, National Geographic, TNT and a series of music and movies on demand), bathrobes and slippers upon request, storage space (a closet, drawers and underneath the bed), individual climate control, two audio headsets for shore tours, a telephone, mini-fridge (not stocked), safe, hair dryer, fresh fruit and daily bottled water. Each cabin is also equipped with at least four American outlets (110 volt) and four European outlets (220 volt).

Each also features a private bathroom that's separated by a sliding wooden door to maximize space. Features include a glass-door shower with a hand-held shower head, heated floors, "uncluttered" vanities and Freyja-brand toiletries. Below the sink, you'll find shelves for added storage space. The Explorer Suite bathrooms are a bit larger and offer additional storage in a separate shelf with drawers.

Standard: Twenty-five standard cabins are available. Each spans 150 square feet and feature a desk, two nightstands and a half-height window. The desk comes with a small bench; there is no sitting area.

French Balcony: Slightly smaller than the standard at 135 square feet, 22 French Balcony cabins make use of their space with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that open to let in fresh air and views. They also include a desk with a bench and double nightstands.

Veranda Stateroom: The 205-square-foot Veranda Staterooms make up the bulk of cabins, with 39 available. They boast a small seating space with a padded chair and larger second nightstand that acts as another desk. They also include the same desk/small bench combo as the lower-tier cabins. A wall of glass slides opens onto the balcony, which comes with two mesh deck chairs and a small wooden cocktail table.

Veranda Suite: At 275 square feet, the seven Veranda Suites' standout features are a balcony (replete with two chairs and a cocktail table) accessible from the living room and a French balcony in the separated bedroom. The living room is significantly larger than the Veranda Stateroom sitting area, and it comes with a sofa, two chairs, a coffee table and second flat-screen TV. It also comes with the desk and larger nightstand. One disappointment: Aside from a larger closet, storage space in this cabin is limited.

Explorer Suite: There are only two Explorer Suites on the riverboat, and each measures in at 445 square feet. The layout is similar to the Veranda Suite -- only at a much larger scale, and you enter into a hallway that leads to the other rooms. A large countertop with drawer space and a coffee maker can be found against the hallway wall, and a second desk with a chair is located in the living room; both pieces of furniture offer more storage space. The living room also features a large sofa, chaise, chair and coffee table. It opens up to a massive, wraparound balcony with two larger faux-wicker chairs and table. The bedroom is tucked away, down the hall from the sitting area. It's small and a bit tight, but the French balcony gives it an open feel. Oddly, it doesn't include the larger nightstand, just the two small ones.

Note: Viking Longships are not equipped with connecting cabins, wheelchair-accessible cabins or space for a third passenger.