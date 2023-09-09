"It was amazing to see Europe and its wonders and Viking made that happen in a way that is very memorable.He definitely showed us what the Viking standard is in the upkeep of our suite and accommodations...."Read More
This was our first river cruise. We had taken many ocean cruises on several different cruise lines but several friends had taken river cruises and had excellent experiences so we decided to try one ourselves. We had thought about it several times before but something always seemed to happen or a friend invited us to join them on another cruise. This time we decided we were going to stick to our ...
It was very cold - no fault of Viking,
Hospitality of staff very good.
There was not enough room aboard the ship for activity/exercise during cruising time. Upper deck was not always open for use sceondary to locks and low bridges.
Having a vegetarian/lactose free diet made dining a challenge for me and chef. Food tended to be too rich for my personal taste.
Shore excursions gave a ...
We had done a 15 day Viking Ocean cruise a year ago and were so impressed that we decide to do a 15 day Grand European River cruise which we just completed 3 days ago. We were disappointed. This Viking river cruise just could not compare favorably and I will elaborate on the reasons below:
1) We added with Viking a pre-extension for 3 days in Prague. None of the information provided relayed ...
Top notch cruise ..Dinner crew was exceptional. Would like to see more ebike tours etc. Viking handling of emergency type situations was seamless. We lost our luggage for 6 days and they assisted in every way to help. Our ship hit a log and there was questions about the propeller. The Bragi went into dry dock to have it checked out and it was a totally seamless evolution to the passengers. ...
My husband and I loved our trip! The only (and I really mean only) drawback was that there was flooding in Germany, which Viking obviously could not control. We were very disappointed to have to leave the ship and continue our trip via hotels and buses. Out of that experience, however, I learned what fantastic people Viking has on their team, and what the name, Viking, means in the travel ...
Wanted to visit Christmas markets during December . We were not disappointed! Crew was great. Service was excellent, Inna our steward, Rea and Brandi. David the cruise director was awesome. Experienced captain made great decisions which allowed us to complete voyage. Some ships unable to complete route and were stranded which ended their trip early. Rapid rising water from snow melt prevented some ...
My wife and I wanted to experience the culture of Europe without worrying about transportation. There is no other way to enjoy yourselves completely without letting Viking handle every aspect of the trip. I am a professional CDL driver and my wife is the Muhammad Ali of packing. Viking had us both covered since I never had to touch a steering wheel and she only unpacked and repacked once. While ...
We were in need of a break from our “normal.” Celebrating our 25th Wedding Anniversary, needed something better than normal. Viking Grand European far outweighs the Normal!! We had a spectacular time and cannot wait to go again. The Staff welcomed us aboard and treated us better than family. Our Explorer Suite was a palace. Vladi made sure it was spotless. Chef Floren fed us like a King and ...
We purchased this cruise as a Christmas present to ourselves in 2022 and were scheduled to sail from Amsterdam to Budapest in November 2023. We had never done a river cruise before and were so excited for it. It did not disappoint!!
Two weeks was the perfect length of time. We were the youngest couple on board but we made so many friends. To any future cruisers, don't let age hold you back! ...
I was interested in visiting all of the places on the itinerary. The only reason I didn't give it 5 stars was because we had to switch ships in the middle of the trip. It was not Viking's fault and they absolutely handled it like pros! Mother Nature was at fault. If I could have given a 4.9 I would ! The staff was wonderful, the ship was spotless, the food and drink were delicious, and the tour ...