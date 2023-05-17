Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

When we booked, we were told that they don’t cruise the Elbe after mid-July because the water levels in the Elbe made it impossible for the ships to sail. The day before our departure from home we received an email saying the water was too low, and we would be brought to the Viking Astrild for 2 nights, where we had a lovely view of the river. We were then transported to the Viking Beyla for 3 ...