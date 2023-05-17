Nothing like Christmas in Dresden.
Photo Credit: boeing720
Torgau is a quick evening stop, and not wanting to waste an opportunity. Our cruise director, Tomas, took us on a walk through town.
Photo Credit: boeing720
Grilling Sausages in a Market in Berlin.
Photo Credit: boeing720
The Cathedral in Meissen. A bit of a walk uphill but Beautiful views.
Photo Credit: boeing720
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
120 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Once in a Lifetime trip
Kevin from Indiana avatar

Kevin from Indiana

10+ Cruises

Age 60s

1-10 of 120 Viking Beyla Cruise Reviews

Once in a Lifetime trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Kevin from Indiana
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The ship is smaller than the other Viking Longships we have sailed on but with a similar layout. Our cabin, very clean and efficient, was exactly the same as the bigger Viking river ships. Smaller ship means smaller number of guests onboard. I think the number was less than 100. Viking provides a first-class experience from the airport pickup, hotel check-in, and transfers from hotel to ship. ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Great experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
SCH S1C
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The ship was beautiful with lovely common areas. The room and dining room stewards were exceptionally well trained, personable, and willing to do more. The provided tours were excellent and accommodations were made for those with health or mobility problems. For example, the guides knew of places to sit while the rest of the tour went to the more challenging parts of the tour. Locations of ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Frustrating and exhausting

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Christine58
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Due to flooding on the river Elbe, a bridge at Dresden had collapsed. Because of this, we had 2 nights on board one Viking ship and 3 on the Viking Beyla. This also meant that coach journeys for the excursions were longer than normal. The ships and crew were lovely and remained positive during this difficult time. The hotels for pre and post cruise (Berlin and Prague) were high quality. ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the time you took to provide a review of your recent voyage, Christine58. We are delighted to hear that you found your cruise extensions valuable, and were pleased with the...

Sail Date: September 2024

First River Cruise with Viking

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Scottie-lover
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The crew on the ship were fabulous and the food was outstanding. The ship was a bit smaller than expected. Unfortunately, the Elbe River isn't exactly a scenic river so someone expecting a scenic voyage will be disappointed. Tour guides in ports were, for the most part, very informative and helpful. The only tour guide who was a disappointment was the one in Dresden. When we got to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

We loved the "Baby Longship", But spent too little time onboard.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
boeing720
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This was our fifth Viking Cruise, and third Viking River cruise. We wanted to do something different and chose the Elbe River on one of two Viking "Baby Long Ships". The Beyla has half the capacity of Vikings River ships, to navigate the notoriously shallow Elbe River. This was not a problem on our cruise, as the river level was high after recent snow in the area. Since the navigable section of ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Standard Outside Stateroom

Disappointed and feeling cheated

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Coal in my Xmas Stocking
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This trip was advertised as Christmas Along the Elbe. It should have been advertised as Cold War History Along the Elbe. After booking this trip back in 2021, the date finally arrived for my husband and my mother to embark on this long-awaited trip to visit the Christmas Markets of Europe we had heard and read about for so many years and longed to visit and experience. Berlin alone, touted more ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Third time was not a charm

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Mbogin
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total. The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: French Balcony Stateroom

Magical Cruise, One of Best Ever

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Intlxpatr
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime. From beginning to end, our trip ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Very disappointing

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
2ARTS
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

When we booked, we were told that they don’t cruise the Elbe after mid-July because the water levels in the Elbe made it impossible for the ships to sail. The day before our departure from home we received an email saying the water was too low, and we would be brought to the Viking Astrild for 2 nights, where we had a lovely view of the river. We were then transported to the Viking Beyla for 3 ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Perfect Introduction to Cruising

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Beyla

User Avatar
Lilacs1954
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My husband and I are usually independent when it comes to vacations and we usually fly to Europe, rent a car, and manage our own itineraries and visits to places of interest. We had heard of Viking Cruises for many years and while we would never book a cruise on a large 'floating city', the size and scale of the river cruise ships seemed to be manageable for us. We had originally booked this ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

