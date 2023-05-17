"The ship is smaller than the other Viking Longships we have sailed on but with a similar layout.Viking provides a first-class experience from the airport pickup, hotel check-in, and transfers from hotel to ship...."Read More
The ship is smaller than the other Viking Longships we have sailed on but with a similar layout. Our cabin, very clean and efficient, was exactly the same as the bigger Viking river ships. Smaller ship means smaller number of guests onboard. I think the number was less than 100. Viking provides a first-class experience from the airport pickup, hotel check-in, and transfers from hotel to ship. ...
The ship was beautiful with lovely common areas. The room and dining room stewards were exceptionally well trained, personable, and willing to do more. The provided tours were excellent and accommodations were made for those with health or mobility problems. For example, the guides knew of places to sit while the rest of the tour went to the more challenging parts of the tour. Locations of ...
Due to flooding on the river Elbe, a bridge at Dresden had collapsed. Because of this, we had 2 nights on board one Viking ship and 3 on the Viking Beyla. This also meant that coach journeys for the excursions were longer than normal.
The ships and crew were lovely and remained positive during this difficult time.
The hotels for pre and post cruise (Berlin and Prague) were high quality. ...
The crew on the ship were fabulous and the food was outstanding. The ship was a bit smaller than expected. Unfortunately, the Elbe River isn't exactly a scenic river so someone expecting a scenic voyage will be disappointed. Tour guides in ports were, for the most part, very informative and helpful. The only tour guide who was a disappointment was the one in Dresden. When we got to the ...
This was our fifth Viking Cruise, and third Viking River cruise. We wanted to do something different and chose the Elbe River on one of two Viking "Baby Long Ships". The Beyla has half the capacity of Vikings River ships, to navigate the notoriously shallow Elbe River. This was not a problem on our cruise, as the river level was high after recent snow in the area. Since the navigable section of ...
This trip was advertised as Christmas Along the Elbe. It should have been advertised as Cold War History Along the Elbe. After booking this trip back in 2021, the date finally arrived for my husband and my mother to embark on this long-awaited trip to visit the Christmas Markets of Europe we had heard and read about for so many years and longed to visit and experience. Berlin alone, touted more ...
On this our third Viking River Cruise, we were unexpectedly disappointed and absolutely regretted our purchase. To begin, this nine day cruise itinerary already included four nights in hotels (2 Prague and 2 Berlin). When we were on the ship, the majority of time we were docked. In the five nights on board we sailed for less than 18 hours total.
The included itinerary was very thin. While many ...
As former cold warriors, we chose this cruise to visit places we had been forbidden to travel while serving in what was West Germany. On our way to the ship, our very first thrill - walking across the Glieniecke Bridge, the bridge of spy exchanges near Sans Souci and Cecilienhof. It was cold and snowing. There was little traffic. It was the thrill of a lifetime.
From beginning to end, our trip ...
When we booked, we were told that they don’t cruise the Elbe after mid-July because the water levels in the Elbe made it impossible for the ships to sail. The day before our departure from home we received an email saying the water was too low, and we would be brought to the Viking Astrild for 2 nights, where we had a lovely view of the river. We were then transported to the Viking Beyla for 3 ...
My husband and I are usually independent when it comes to vacations and we usually fly to Europe, rent a car, and manage our own itineraries and visits to places of interest. We had heard of Viking Cruises for many years and while we would never book a cruise on a large 'floating city', the size and scale of the river cruise ships seemed to be manageable for us. We had originally booked this ...