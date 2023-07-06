Each stateroom offers twin beds that convert to a queen. Decor wise, the cabins are airy and light, with pale wood cabinetry, fluffy duvets and comfy chairs on the verandah.

While the bathrooms feature only a generous-sized shower (no bathtub), they do have heated tile floors, L'Occitane products and mood lighting.

For storage, most cabins have a full-length, sliding-door closet with space for hanging clothes on one side with shelves and a cabinet-safe on the other. Drawers beneath the large vanity are narrow and small, but adequate for two people packing casual attire. There's room under the bed for suitcases.

The designers seem to have focused on cabin lighting, which includes dimmers, bedside controls and mirrored vanities. You'll find two American (110 volt) and two European (220 volt) outlets in addition to one European outlet devoted to charging the QuietVox headsets that are used on shore tours.

There is an empty minifridge -- with notches in the fridge shelving that make it possible to chill a bottle of wine upright -- in each cabin, as well as a handheld hair dryer.

Large 42-inch Sony HD flat-screen TVs feature several channels like CNN, CNBC and National Geographic Channel on an interactive menu. There is a good list of free movies on demand, even reasonably recent releases and classics as well as travel and historical documentaries by Rick Steves, A&E and the History Channel. When we had time to watch television in our cabin, which was rare, we loved Viking's curated collection of films that focused on our itinerary.

The entertainment system also has pre-programmed music channels, but for a more personalized selection, simply plug your iPod into the available port that's connected to the integrated Bose surround-sound system.

Complimentary WiFi is offered throughout the ship, including in your cabin. On our Elbe cruise, it was generally reliable and faster than we had expected… though it can't be compared to at-home services. Fresh fruit and bottled water are also complimentary and are delivered to your cabin daily. There are ice buckets in your stateroom, but you must fill them yourself from the ice machine in the hallway on each deck.