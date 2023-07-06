Entertainment & Activities

Days are busy on a Viking Elbe cruise and are packaged with enrichment-oriented shore excursions. On our trip, there was a nice balance of cultural, historic and nature-oriented explorations. We had the opportunity to select tours based on our preferred pace. One particular favorite tour among the included excursions was a visit to the Meissen porcelain factory, which did a first-rate job of showing passengers how its products are made (the two in-house gift shops did a rollicking trade and there's a lovely cafe as well for light fare). The walking tour in Dresden was good enough for us to get a handle on the gorgeous re-built-to-period city, and we loved that there was plenty of time on our own so we could go back and visit the places we were most interested in. We learned about beer, quite a stalwart drink in the region, in Litomerice from a young couple brewing their own microbrews, and we walked in Martin Luther's Reformation steps in Wittenberg. A few extra-fee tours were available, including a visit to Terezin in the Czech Republic; it's the sobering site of a Nazi camp. In Dresden, an optional tour allowed passengers to shop at a local market with the ship's chef.

There wasn't a grueling schedule of activities onboard and most passengers wouldn't have had time for them anyway. Viking brought local performers onboard occasionally for a cultural performance. Probably the best fun we had was an after-dinner folklore performance by our ship's wait staff wearing native costumers -- passengers were encouraged to get up and dance with them, and we had a blast doing so.

A pianist -- equally comfortable with classical and modern melodies -- tinkled the ivories during cocktail hour, after dinner and even often at lunch. If seated in Aquavit Terrace, the music will drift in -- a nice accompaniment on warm, sunny days.

In your cabin you'll find QuietVox headsets with earphones; we used them on every tour so that we could hear what the local guides were saying.