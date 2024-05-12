The personal accommodations, ambience and expertise, professionalism and friendliness of the staff were outstanding and exceeded expectations. The availability and quality of food offerings were wonderful and very enjoyable. The personal services on board were outstanding. The selection and excursion offerings were fantastic, entertaining and very educational and enjoyable.
We were ...
Viking arranged air travel, while enroute to YYZ, our flight to London was cancelled. Viking rebooked us on Lufthansa, but neglected to reroute our luggage. With seconds to spare I was able to return to T3, get a WJA employee to assist me in locating my luggage and dash through the airport, take the train, mowing down passengers and get to Lufthansa in T1. We were booked biz class by Viking for ...
Vikings air arrangers need to study geography instead of just taking the cheapest flights. Wile enroute to Toronto, our flight to London was cancelled and we were rebooked on Lufthansa. This change added two flights to itinerary which used up a day of our time in Budapest. When we tried to check in with Lufthansa, we were told that they had our tickets but because the flight was originally WJA to ...
Everyone has an opinion; some are positive, and others can be negative. For us our Viking Grand European Cruise was a dream come true. A trip everyone should put on the top of their bucket list.
From the moment we left on our trip to Budapest we knew things would be different than any other trip we've taken. Never having been to Europe we had our concerns, primarily because we have reached ...
The worst $30,000.00 I ever spent on a trip. Viking arranged air travel as a part of the trip. Obviously they had no clue about logistics within airports and how changing airlines mid trip affects baggage interlining. Due to their mishandling of flights, we lost a couple days of our pre cruise time in Budapest. We booked biz class and were seated against the washroom bulkhead for an 8 hour flight ...
Great Cruise. Boat was immaculate, staff was eager to please. Food was great and service staff very attentive. Boris the cruise director and Dimitri his boss were just plain awesome. Very accommodating. Had a special request at 2am and they had no problem with it. Guides for walking tours were knowledgeable and open to questions. The Beer pub crawl in Koln and the wine tasting in Passau ...
The Grand European Tour was great as it exposed me to many UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ship and staff were excellent. Very knowledgeable and professional. The service and food was incredible. Our cabin was small, I was grateful for the large sliding glass door, wonderful for snapping a few pics of charming river towns and castles. The excursions were very informative, but there was not ...
From the time we got our luggage in Budapest to when we were dropped off at the airport in Amsterdam Viking took care of everything. It was our first Viking cruise. Our friends recommended Viking to us and told us what to expect. Even with that knowledge we were still surprised and impressed with the way Viking handled everything. The cruise has some issues due to weather (heavy rains in ...
This was our first Viking cruise but definitely not our last. From embarkation to disembarkation and every point in-between we experienced the highest degree of satisfaction.
The off shore activities were not only varied but also educational, fun, and full of the history of the areas we visited. If you are looking for a fine dining experience Viking will meet or exceed your expectations. Every ...
All the included excursions were appreciated and interesting. My mother especially enjoyed the slower groups which were less challenging. The dining food choices were delicious, with always a beautiful plated presentation. The dining staff had unbelievable memories and it didn't take long for them to know our preferences. Our cabin steward was so friendly, and very quick with each cleaning. He ...