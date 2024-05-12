Photo Credit: Kakan
Scenes while cruising
Photo Credit: Kakan
Chef Peter made this cake to celebrate Brian’s birthday.
Photo Credit: Kakan
Exploring Miltenburg, Germany.
Photo Credit: Kakan
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
161 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
We were treated like family so the attendants were available to answer any questions and keep everyone happy.
"The on board bar had a good selection of scotch and other top shelf liquor to help us ease our way to bed.They even had a German night with the local food, keg of beer and pretzels...."Read More
GlennM avatar

GlennM

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Filters

1-10 of 161 Viking Baldur Cruise Reviews

Viking River Cruise Viking Baldur (original Magni)

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Grand European Tour
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The personal accommodations, ambience and expertise, professionalism and friendliness of the staff were outstanding and exceeded expectations. The availability and quality of food offerings were wonderful and very enjoyable. The personal services on board were outstanding. The selection and excursion offerings were fantastic, entertaining and very educational and enjoyable. We were ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Viking, what a disgrace!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Tooltime Timmy
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Viking arranged air travel, while enroute to YYZ, our flight to London was cancelled. Viking rebooked us on Lufthansa, but neglected to reroute our luggage. With seconds to spare I was able to return to T3, get a WJA employee to assist me in locating my luggage and dash through the airport, take the train, mowing down passengers and get to Lufthansa in T1. We were booked biz class by Viking for ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Thank you for sharing your review, Tooltime Tommy, though, we regret to learn that your recent voyage did not meet your expectations. Your comments have been documented for internal review,...

Sail Date: August 2024

The worst waste of $28,000.00

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Tooltime Timmy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Vikings air arrangers need to study geography instead of just taking the cheapest flights. Wile enroute to Toronto, our flight to London was cancelled and we were rebooked on Lufthansa. This change added two flights to itinerary which used up a day of our time in Budapest. When we tried to check in with Lufthansa, we were told that they had our tickets but because the flight was originally WJA to ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the opportunity to respond to your review, Tooltime Timmy, and regret to learn that, despite your satisfaction with onboard staff, your recent voyage did not meet the...

Sail Date: August 2024

Unimaginable

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Doug Jenkins
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Everyone has an opinion; some are positive, and others can be negative. For us our Viking Grand European Cruise was a dream come true. A trip everyone should put on the top of their bucket list. From the moment we left on our trip to Budapest we knew things would be different than any other trip we've taken. Never having been to Europe we had our concerns, primarily because we have reached ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

A waste of time and MONEY!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Tooltime Timmy
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The worst $30,000.00 I ever spent on a trip. Viking arranged air travel as a part of the trip. Obviously they had no clue about logistics within airports and how changing airlines mid trip affects baggage interlining. Due to their mishandling of flights, we lost a couple days of our pre cruise time in Budapest. We booked biz class and were seated against the washroom bulkhead for an 8 hour flight ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

We appreciate the time you took to provide a detailed review of your recent cruise on the Viking Baldur. We are sorry to learn of the difficulties you encountered with airfare logistics....

Sail Date: August 2024

Viking Baldur, Amsterdam to Budapest.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
climb to glory
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Great Cruise. Boat was immaculate, staff was eager to please. Food was great and service staff very attentive. Boris the cruise director and Dimitri his boss were just plain awesome. Very accommodating. Had a special request at 2am and they had no problem with it. Guides for walking tours were knowledgeable and open to questions. The Beer pub crawl in Koln and the wine tasting in Passau ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Cruising through Europe

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
ElizaJane71
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Grand European Tour was great as it exposed me to many UNESCO World Heritage sites. The ship and staff were excellent. Very knowledgeable and professional. The service and food was incredible. Our cabin was small, I was grateful for the large sliding glass door, wonderful for snapping a few pics of charming river towns and castles. The excursions were very informative, but there was not ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Top notch

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
no_capsizing_here
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

From the time we got our luggage in Budapest to when we were dropped off at the airport in Amsterdam Viking took care of everything. It was our first Viking cruise. Our friends recommended Viking to us and told us what to expect. Even with that knowledge we were still surprised and impressed with the way Viking handled everything. The cruise has some issues due to weather (heavy rains in ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Fantastic Experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
MCF-EDF
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise but definitely not our last. From embarkation to disembarkation and every point in-between we experienced the highest degree of satisfaction. The off shore activities were not only varied but also educational, fun, and full of the history of the areas we visited. If you are looking for a fine dining experience Viking will meet or exceed your expectations. Every ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Live Your Dreams

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Baldur

User Avatar
Aqua Explorer
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

All the included excursions were appreciated and interesting. My mother especially enjoyed the slower groups which were less challenging. The dining food choices were delicious, with always a beautiful plated presentation. The dining staff had unbelievable memories and it didn't take long for them to know our preferences. Our cabin steward was so friendly, and very quick with each cleaning. He ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Find a Viking Baldur Cruise from $2,999

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigrun Cruise Reviews
Viking Sigrun Cruise Reviews
Viking Rinda Cruise Reviews
Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews
Viking Var Cruise Reviews
Viking Hathor Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.