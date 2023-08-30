The best Egyptian tour guide ever!
Photo Credit: GuatDan
Camel ride at great pyramids at Giza, Egypt
Photo Credit: GuatDan
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.7
Very Good
6 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Amazing Egyptian Sites & Egyptologist
"Wonderful soup, but chicken & fish dishes, wine, and desserts (except Mango ice cream) not good -On board entertainment: 1 show, 3 lectures -Very good service -Felt very safe & met wonderful educated passengers & kind Egyptian people -Great weather -Difficult & demanding itinerary especially first few days and last day.-Fairmont Nile Hotel first 3 nights fantastic -Intercontinental city stars hotel last night extremely nice but constant loud honking horns outside window -Included airfare itinerary could have been much better planned -Viking transfers were very helpful -Two worst things: relentless hawkers & dust -Best things: 1...."Read More
milehog avatar

milehog

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Filters

1-6 of 6 Viking Aton Cruise Reviews

Amazing Egyptian Sites & Egyptologist

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
milehog
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

-Unforgettable sites with amazing Egyptologist who was always with our group of 24 -Beautiful ship & stateroom, but 100 floor windows are only a foot above water line -Disappointed in food on the ship. Wonderful soup, but chicken & fish dishes, wine, and desserts (except Mango ice cream) not good -On board entertainment: 1 show, 3 lectures -Very good service -Felt very safe & met ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

First river cruise is a winner

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
Happy Viking customers
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

An awesome experience. Bucket list items were viewing the pyramids, the sphinx, and, of course, riding a camel. Unexpected highlights were the hot air balloon ride in Luxor and the visit to Abu Simbal. (While the trip to Abu Simbal was an expensive excursion, it was so remarkable that we feel it should be a standard part of the Egypt package.) Also noteworthy was the visit to the tombs. Another ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Traveled with disabled person

Great Experience!

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
GuatDan
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Everything was great! We had the best Egyptian guide possible! We were not informed properly of the benefits of our cabin, but we were well taken care of. Some benefits on paper were not given in actuality. So, we needed more information up front. The high cost of the best cabin did not carry over to the post cruise hotel accommodations. We were a little disappointed with our final hotel room in ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Epic Adventure Among the Wonders of Ancient Egypt

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
Scivias
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

From beginning to end the Pharaohs and Pyramid Cruise was superlative in every way. This was our fourth Viking River Cruise and it was over the moon wonderful. The Viking Aton was comfortable and roomy, and Chef Mario Dias cuisine was world class! The Tour/Program Directors were far above my highest expectations with learned, thoughtful, and engaging insights into the magical wonders of ancient ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Traveled with disabled person

The best way to experience the Nile

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
Mr.Bill1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My wife and I are generally ocean cruise fans, but we took this trip in order to explore the history of Egypt. It's hard to imagine a better itinerary than the one organized by Viking. One of the highlights was Nefertari's tomb. Admission is limited to 100 visitors a day, and on the day we visited over half of those were our fellow passengers. The tour guides (Program Directors in Viking ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

Pharaohs and Pyramids

Review for a Middle East Cruise on Viking Aton

User Avatar
Jarkdr
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We had always wanted to go to Egypt and figured with inflation, it was only going to get more expensive. We chose the Viking Pharaohs and Pyramids tour which starts in Cairo as a land package then flies to Luxor to sail on the Viking Aton. There was only one voyage before ours, as it was a brand new vessel. The boat was magnificent. So clean. The staff was there to serve. The service ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2023

Find a Viking Aton Cruise from $5,999

Any Month
Other Viking River Ship Cruise Reviews
Viking Akun Cruise Reviews
Viking Akun Cruise Reviews
Viking Alruna Cruise Reviews
Viking Osiris Cruise Reviews
Viking Freya Cruise Reviews
Viking Egdir Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.