"Wonderful soup, but chicken & fish dishes, wine, and desserts (except Mango ice cream) not good
-On board entertainment: 1 show, 3 lectures
-Very good service
-Felt very safe & met wonderful educated passengers & kind Egyptian people
-Great weather
-Difficult & demanding itinerary especially first few days and last day.-Fairmont Nile Hotel first 3 nights fantastic
-Intercontinental city stars hotel last night extremely nice but constant loud honking horns outside window
-Included airfare itinerary could have been much better planned
-Viking transfers were very helpful
-Two worst things: relentless hawkers & dust
-Best things:
-Unforgettable sites with amazing Egyptologist who was always with our group of 24
-Beautiful ship & stateroom, but 100 floor windows are only a foot above water line
An awesome experience. Bucket list items were viewing the pyramids, the sphinx, and, of course, riding a camel. Unexpected highlights were the hot air balloon ride in Luxor and the visit to Abu Simbal. (While the trip to Abu Simbal was an expensive excursion, it was so remarkable that we feel it should be a standard part of the Egypt package.) Also noteworthy was the visit to the tombs. Another ...
Everything was great! We had the best Egyptian guide possible! We were not informed properly of the benefits of our cabin, but we were well taken care of. Some benefits on paper were not given in actuality. So, we needed more information up front. The high cost of the best cabin did not carry over to the post cruise hotel accommodations. We were a little disappointed with our final hotel room in ...
From beginning to end the Pharaohs and Pyramid Cruise was superlative in every way. This was our fourth Viking River Cruise and it was over the moon wonderful. The Viking Aton was comfortable and roomy, and Chef Mario Dias cuisine was world class! The Tour/Program Directors were far above my highest expectations with learned, thoughtful, and engaging insights into the magical wonders of ancient ...
My wife and I are generally ocean cruise fans, but we took this trip in order to explore the history of Egypt. It's hard to imagine a better itinerary than the one organized by Viking. One of the highlights was Nefertari's tomb. Admission is limited to 100 visitors a day, and on the day we visited over half of those were our fellow passengers. The tour guides (Program Directors in Viking ...
We had always wanted to go to Egypt and figured with inflation, it was only going to get more expensive.
We chose the Viking Pharaohs and Pyramids tour which starts in Cairo as a land package then flies to Luxor to sail on the Viking Aton.
There was only one voyage before ours, as it was a brand new vessel.
The boat was magnificent. So clean. The staff was there to serve. The service ...