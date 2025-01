Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Atla

This was my first experience with Viking, so I wasn’t sure what to expect but I’d heard great things. From the very beginning of the trip I was impressed. They had an agent to meet us at our layover point in Paris, just to make sure we had directions on how to catch our connecting flight. We were met as soon as we left the secured area when we arrived in Prague and waited less than 5 minutes for ...