As one of Viking's signature Longships, it boasts many familiar amenities and coordinated interior layout across three floors that is spacious and fitting for its mature clientele.

Viking's sense of Nordic style is on full display here, especially in its airy, dual-level lobby with glass staircase ascending to the second level. A portrait at the top of the staircase is often the topic of conversation that engages guests from various parts of the world as they sip coffee or tea from the nearby beverage station.

This German-made ship does not claim to be a bastion of new amenities for the Viking line. Instead, it delivers a dependable experience for both newbie and veteran customers including a hands-on, multilingual team of staffers that focuses on name recognition and personalization.

A sense of crisp minimalism and clean Scandinavian design prevails. Directly above reception is a small business center for those not traveling with their own devices. Everyone usually finds themselves in the main lounge, which is bright with earthen overtones and floor-to-ceiling windows. Aquavit Terrace also provides a private place to dine with the ship's aquatic contrails in plain view. Both are the setting for daily briefings and occasional entertainers that come aboard for the day. Spacious hallways and various seating nooks around the space create a relaxed vibe without the ship feeling crowded.

Atla excels in the culinary department with a menu that follows the ship's itinerary. Picky eaters or those with dietary requirements, including vegetarian and gluten-free travelers, have plenty to appease their appetite.

Excursions at each port of call last about two hours and feature handy descriptions based upon the level of physical difficulty required. Those that stay behind can take advantage of the free wireless internet aboard (a huge perk), which is speediest when fewer passengers are using it.

Designers were careful to maximize space in cabins with amenities like full-length mirrors to make them feel bigger, small benches that tuck cozily under desks, wall-mounted flat-screen TVs and bathroom and closet doors that slide open. No need to bring electrical converters as international power outlets and USB ports are conveniently placed. Other notable touches include heated mirrors and floors in bathrooms, bottled water replenished daily and turndown service.

All in all, Atla fits Viking's traditional Longship mold offering dependable accommodations and service, colorful itineraries and delicious cuisine.