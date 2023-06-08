"Berlin and Prague are interesting cities that need additional time on your own beyond the normal Viking package days to tour and see.We had no water level issues so were able to dock at the normal Viking piers near city centers...."Read More
My first cruise of any kind and I am sold on my Viking experience. The attention to detail and the professionalism of the crew was outstanding. As a diabetic I was served a special dessert for my birthday and wow! Talk about hitting it out of the park! The tours were incredible and I feel in love with Prague and her people. I also like the fact that the passenger group was small. Since it was a ...
This was my third Viking river cruise. This boat was smaller than the other two as the Elbe is a much smaller river. I did not find the excursions were as interesting or as well guided as previously. The dining was adequate but the selections were fewer. Service in the dining room was excellent. There was much more walking to and from the boat as we ported at various points. The hotels were very ...
Viking is number one in my book. My husband and I decided to take our first cruise with Viking and we were blown away. From beginning to end the Viking people were there for us every step of the way. We traveled to some beautiful parts of Germany and Prague of which we had never been. Our accommodations were very comfortable and the crew and staff were beyond amazing. The food was excellent as ...
My expectations were exceeded on this cruise. The Viking Staff both on board and in Berlin and Poland were outstanding. On board, our needs were anticipated before we could even think to ask a question. The dining staff was exceptional and learned our choices quickly, allowing us to relax and enjoy meeting and talking with other passengers. Our room was spotless everyday and Kathy was available to ...
This was our second Viking river cruise following up on the Grand European. The smaller Astrild was much more intimate than the normal long ship. There were 95 passengers on our cruise, and it was very easy to get to know folks. The crew was outstanding in all areas. Our room attendant kept our cabin spotless and our favorite waiters went above and beyond to please. The food was delicious and ...
We chose this trip because we wanted to visit the selected destinations and learn much more about the life and history of Prague, the eastern portions of Germany and the fascinating city of Berlin. We chose Viking because of the wonderful job they did for us on our two previous trips, and we know they can make a trip great even IF the ships do not move on the rivers. Yes, we had this happen when ...
We wanted to see and experience Prague, the Czech Republic and the east German cities. We really enjoy Dresden, the sights and architecture were beautiful.
We also enjoyed the Meissen porcelain factory and the city itself.
But we felt the highlight of the tours were the tours in Berlin, so much history, such beautiful architecture and we really
enjoyed the palaces in Potsdam. The one ...
We have sailed twice with Viking before in Europe and knew pretty much what to expect. We were not disappointed. Viking runs a very professional organization designed to provide a quality vacation.
The Astrild was purpose built for the Elbe, which is not a vast river and is a bit off the beaten path. As such, there are only two decks and no elevator. (Something to consider if mobility is an ...
I had traveled on VIking on other time, and liked the itinerary of this trip. It was well planned with great excursions. The food was excellent and the staff were great. The excursions went off without a hitch. Each one was very informative and interesting. We especially enjoyed learning about Martin Luther. The entertainment on board was good and we enjoyed his music selections. Very ...