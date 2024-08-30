Viking Annar is one of two identical European riverships being launched on the same day and sailing the same itineraries in 2025.

The 190-passenger Longship -- and its sibling Viking Dagur -- both showcase the line's pared back Scandinavian design, with familiar Viking features such as the Aquavit Terrace overlooking the bow of the vessel. Meaning "second" or "another" in Norse mythology, the name Annar comes from a figure associated with the earth.

Viking Annar Deck Plans Feature Two Room Suites and Balcony Cabins

In common with the other Viking Longships, Viking Annar features some of river cruising's only true suites, offering separate living and sleeping areas. The pair of Explorer Suites, with wraparound verandas, are located on the upper deck at the back of the ship. Measuring 445 square feet, and with a separate bedroom and living area, these are Viking Annar's largest accommodations.

Perks for passengers staying in these suites include priority embarkation, private arrival and departure transfers, a welcome bottle of Champagne, mini-bar replenished daily, complimentary Silver Spirits beverage package, in-room breakfast service and free laundry.

Also located on the upper deck are seven 275-square-foot veranda suites, which also have a separate sleeping and living area, walk-out balconies and come with extras such as Champagne on arrival, a complimentary mini-bar and free laundry.

There are also 205-square-foot veranda cabins and French balcony cabins which measure 135 square feet situated on the upper and middle decks. On the lower deck are the water-level standard cabins. While they have fixed windows which don't open, they measure in at 150 square feet so are actually a tad larger than the French balcony staterooms.

Standard amenities in all cabins include a flat-panel interactive TV, bottled water replenished daily, telephone, safe, refrigerator, hair dryer and climate control.

The main restaurant, which can seat all passengers in one sitting, is located on the middle deck. On the upper deck, the lounge bar leads through to the Aquavit Terrace, an all-weather indoor and outdoor area with retractable floor to ceiling glass doors. Other onboard facilities include a small library, shop, two computers for passengers to use and free Wi-Fi.

An elevator connects the middle and upper deck and stairs lead to the lower deck and sun deck.

Viking Annar's Launch Date is Fall 2025

The ship's maiden voyage is on October 20, 2025, when it will sail the 11-night Paris to the Swiss Alps itinerary, which includes a two-night hotel stay in the French capital and one night in Zurich. Sister ship Viking Dagur also sets off on its maiden voyage on the same day and on exactly the same itinerary.

Viking Annar Sails on the Rhine and Moselle

The ship sails on three European itineraries. In addition to the Paris to the Swiss Alps sailing, Viking Annar's other cruises are the seven-night Rhine Getaway between Basel and Amsterdam and the festive 11-night Christmas on the Rhine & Moselle cruisetour from Paris to Zurich.

Viking Annar Stats

The ship measures 443 feet and carries 190 passengers at full occupancy with 53 crew.