Named after the king of the gods in ancient Egypt, Viking Amun is the first of two new Viking ships launching on the Nile River in 2025. The 82-passenger vessel will debut in fall 2025, followed a month later by Viking Thoth and bring Viking's Nile fleet to a total of eight ships.

Viking Amun Deck Plans Feature Two-room Suites

Viking Amun has 41 river-facing staterooms in four categories which are spread across three decks. These lead in with 12 standard cabins on the lower deck which measure 232 square feet and have fixed windows. The middle deck has 21 staterooms that measure 239 square feet, with a walkout balcony furnished with a table and chairs.

On the upper deck are six 409-square-feet Veranda Suites and the pair of 525-square-feet Explorer Suites. These are all true suites, with a separate bedroom and living area, and have private balconies with a lounger, table and chairs. A large number of perks come with the Explorer suites include a welcome bottle of sparkling wine, mini-bar that is replenished daily, coffee machine, robe and slippers, and complimentary laundry and shoe shine service, in-room breakfast service and private transfers. Robes and slippers are also provided in the Veranda Suites and are available on request in the other cabins. All staterooms can be configured as doubles or twins and they all have heated bathroom floors.

Viking Amun's public areas include a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, combined lounge and bar, and a sun deck with a small swimming pool. There is also a library and shop. An elevator runs from the lower deck to the pool deck and the topmost sun deck is accessed by stairs.

Under construction at Cairo's Massara shipyard, Viking Amun is identical to other ships in the fleet such as Viking Osiris, Viking Aton and Viking Hathor. While built to navigate the Nile, the vessel retains the familiar Scandinavian-style interiors found on the line's European Longships and ocean vessels. These include the Aquavit terrace, an indoor and outdoor viewing and al fresco dining area situated at the front of the ship.

Want to be Onboard First? Viking Amun's Maiden Voyage is September 2025

Viking Amun will debut on September 1, 2025, on the 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

Viking Amun Will Sail One Itinerary

Viking Amun will sail Viking's one Egyptian itinerary which is the 11-night Pharaohs & Pyramids land tour combining a three-night stay in Cairo and seven-night round-trip Luxor cruise. Excursions include visits to top historical attractions including the pyramids, Valley of the Kings and temples at Abu Simbel.

Pre-cruise extensions are available to Jerusalem, Istanbul and the U.K., plus post-cruise options to Jordan and Alexandria.

Viking Amun Stats

The ship measures 236 feet and carries 82 passengers at full occupancy with 48 crew members.