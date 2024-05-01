"Would really not recommend going at this time of year, although we did hear the weather the week before was sunny and in the seventies, so just our bad luck I guess.The pre cruise cabaret dinner in Paris was so jammed in you could barely move and the food was subpar to say the least...."Read More
First, we LOVED our Cruise Director, Rob - he was infinitely patient, kind, firm when required and knowledgable. We also LOVED the food onboard. It was world class! We also couldn't say enough good things about the staff - they took care of every need in a professional and diligent manner every single day in every single way. We were not perfect guests all the time and were kindly and gently ...
It was an amazing way to tour a lot of Europe in a short time. The service was great and the dining was very good, Very well organized and guided by our Program Director Rob who looked out for everyone. There were free excursions and also optional ones which I overdid & had too many. I traveled with a group of 7 women so there was always someone to go with but met many new friends on the ship. I ...
This was my first cruise with Viking (have planned another) and my husband and I were very pleased. It is such a relief to give over the planning to someone else and Viking really took care of us, including helping us to quickly rebook our homebound flight when the airline had to cancel due to mechanical difficulties.
Rob, our program director, was wonderful. He communicated well, has a great ...
Viking overlooks nothing when it comes to caring for those sailing with them.
The excursions are educational, fascinating, and thoughtful(the Würzburg Residence, beautiful Heidelberg! and sharing lunch with a student there, the Gutenberg Museum, the Luxembourg American Cemetery, and the breathtaking, massive cathedral of Reims!). The individual tour guides were interesting and knowledgeable. ...
After waiting over a year for this trip we were disappointed with how it turned out. With all the coach travel and ship swapping because of high water, it really seemed more like a motor coach trip with the ship(s) as a hotel. There was little to be gained from a balcony room since there was no view to look at other than a couple of docking sites at Koblenz and Wurzburg.
The ship food was ...
The cruise was exhausting, with constantly being rushed and mediocre excursions at best. The staff was attentive, the boat was clean, however the food was lackluster and tasteless most of the time. Breakfast was the only meal that was somewhat appealing. Paris was so congested that some of the sights weren't even accessible to visit. The local guides were far too interested in hearing ...
On May 29, 2024, we started what supposed to be an eleven days luxury river cruise, cities of light, on the Viking Alsvin ship. We were looking forward to an enjoyable and relaxing trip.
On June 4th due to the flooded Rhine River, Viking changed our destination. We thought that it was going to be a transition and that we would continue our interrupted journey the next day.
Were stayed there ...
The Program Director Jamie was absolutely fabulous, he made the cruise so much fun.
The food was very good, the servers Galina and Dennis were so attentive to us at meal times. Our Cabin host Lorenzo really did a great job. Looking to go on a Viking Ocean Cruise next year. The tours were for the most part really good, however the last tour took us over 9 hours to get to Paris via bus with two ...
We had a wonderful experience overall. The ship was great, our cabin very comfortable and clean, the service outstanding. Loved the cities we visited, the excursions were well planned, the tour guides were very informative, our Program Manager, Jamie, was the best, keeping everything in order and everyone well informed. The food onboard was very good and tasty and the service was great. We had ...
This was our first time sailing with Viking- It was marvelous. Such a well run trip- great balance of activities, leisure and group time. Our ship, crew and tour director- Rob were fabulous! The food was amazing and excursions fun. We really enjoyed Heidelberg and the opportunity to eat lunch with a university student. Our conversation with this young man was enjoyable as well as ...