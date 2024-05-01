Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Alsvin

It was an amazing way to tour a lot of Europe in a short time. The service was great and the dining was very good, Very well organized and guided by our Program Director Rob who looked out for everyone. There were free excursions and also optional ones which I overdid & had too many. I traveled with a group of 7 women so there was always someone to go with but met many new friends on the ship. I ...