Lighting in all cabins is both convenient and functional. Under-cabinet lighting illuminates the bathroom floor and closets feature automatic lighting when the doors are opened. Bedside switches make operating most room lights easy. Additional focused reading lights at each bedside are conveniently placed within reach. Electric outlets include several two-prong Europlugs and two standard North American 110-volt outlets, including one at bedside. There is a USB port on one side of the bed. An electrical adapter/converter may be necessary for those traveling with multiple devices that need overnight electricity.

To save on ship-generated power, most of the electrical features in the room, including the heat and air conditioning, require a room key card be placed in a slot near the door. Heat and air also automatically shut off when the balcony door is opened.

Drawer space is adequate as is a single-rod closet for full-length hanging clothes. Small hand luggage will fit in the closet beneath hanging clothes, with larger pieces stowed beneath the bed. Two pegs on the back of the cabin door are ideal for jackets, caps and backpacks.

Staterooms are furnished with a hair dryer and small refrigerator. Water is replenished daily by the stateroom attendant. Robes and slippers are provided in suite-class staterooms and may be requested in all others.

Bathrooms have glass-doored showers, adjustable shower heights and easy-to-set water temperature controls. The bathroom doors slide rather than open into the room, saving precious space when two cabin occupants are dressing for the day. The shower has one small corner shelf for toiletries. Towels are oversized and replaced as desired. Amenities from Freyja include shower gel, lotion, shampoo, conditioner and hand soap. Two shelves beneath the vanity provide room for personal toiletries. Probably the most talked-about Viking bathroom features are the heated floors and no-fog mirrors. Alvsin's bathroom floor heat is adjustable with a temperature dial on the wall inside the bathroom.

Ninety-five cabins onboard are divided into eight categories on three floors designated as Main, Middle and Upper for deck one, two and three.

Riverview: Fifteen Category F and 10 Category E cabins on the Main Deck are water-level rooms, with a small window situated high on the outer wall of the cabin. Total space is 150 square feet. The desk/vanity has a vanity stool tucked under one end, three drawers and a mini-fridge behind a cabinet door. Bathrooms have a single basin and a slightly angled shower, providing more space in the bathroom, but less within the shower.

French Balcony: Seventeen Category D staterooms occupy the port side of the Middle Deck, with an additional five Category C cabins located near the rear of the ship on the Upper Deck. These cabins all have floor-to-ceiling sliding-glass doors that open to a railing, but no exterior balcony. Total space is 135 square feet, making them a tad smaller than the standard riverview cabins, so the ability to open the sliding door comes with a minor trade-off. Like the riverview cabins, they have a set of three drawers and an angled shower.

Veranda: Nineteen Category B cabins on the Middle Deck feature full step-out balconies with two chairs and a small drinks table. Twenty Category A cabins complete the roster of veranda cabins on the starboard side of the Upper Deck. The hallway on both the Middle and Upper Decks are slightly offset toward the port side of the ship to accommodate the extra space of the balconies and the slight increase in the room size, which is 205 square feet. The extra space allows for an additional set of three drawers in the vanity and room enough for a chair near the balcony door. Like all lower category cabins, the bathroom has a single basin and an angled shower.

Veranda Suite: Seven Category AA suites are located midship on the port side of the Upper Deck. These rooms are comprised of a living area and a separate bedroom. The bedroom has a French balcony, while the living room has a full step-out veranda. Total space increases to 275 square feet. Closet space increases, but not drawer space. The bathroom, accessible through the bedroom, gains a larger, non-angled shower. Both rooms in the suite have 40-inch televisions. Suite passengers are offered early check-in and complimentary laundry service. Rooms come stocked with a welcome bottle of Champagne, a daily fruit basket and a mini-bar with wine, beer and soft drinks replenished daily, as well as bathrobes and slippers, binoculars and complimentary shoeshine service.

Explorer Suite: The rear of the ship on the Upper Deck is home to two Category ES Explorer Suites with wraparound balconies. Square footage soars to 445 square feet as do the perks that come with the added space, including a complimentary Silver Spirits Beverage Package, laundry service and breakfast room service. Airport transfers are private, not by bus, and the room amenities include welcome Champagne, robes and slippers, binoculars, an in-room coffee brewer and a cashmere blanket. The mini-bar is replenished with beer, wine and soft drinks daily.