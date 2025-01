Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Alruna

The cruise is NOT luxury like they show. We had to be bussed to a town instead of docking there. They told us we would each get $25 to buy lunch since we werent able to eat on the ship due to being bussed. Now they are refusing to refund the money they told us we would get. The room had cobwebs in it. It was by far the worst trip we have been on. The food was average. The views from the ...