It’s the first time I cruise with Viking.
I’m very impressed with how thorough and smooth the trip was. The staffs were helpful at all times and very organized. I like the fact that I have time to relaxed and not being rushed to do everything. I also like the lectures on Russia history. The lecturer were all so knowledgeable, The sessions were very informative and interesting.
The food was ...
It was the best experience I’ve ever had. The staff was so wonderful and I loved our enrichment classes. Sasha and Alexie gave us incredible history lessons. I loved Russia, I think about my trip and Russia daily. I dream of returning to this beautiful country and hope I get to meet up again with the people I met through Viking.
This was my first Viking cruise but won’t be my last Our ...
Absolutely everything about this cruise, the personnel, the food, the accommodations, the excursions, embarkation and disembarkation were spectacular.
We chose to go to Russia because having been to Eastern Europe we were very interested in seeing this country. The stops along the way were so different and incredible to experience. The people could not have been nicer. We had fabulous guides ...
The way Viking does everything well. It does Russia GREAT!
We celebrated my birthday there with travel complains we met 10 years ago on a Viking cruise.
The things we saw there were amazing. We felt very very safe and well protected. We stayed at the Ritz Carlton Cairo a few nights and had an amazing room overlooking the Nile River,
We saw and did more things than I would ever do in my ...
We have done many river cruises and loved them all. But this one was unique and special. We would have been nervous to travel to Russia alone due to the language and logistics issues. Viking made this experience a breeze. They had done the research regarding interesting locations, timing, informative speakers, cultural sites, excellent tour guides, and regional foods. All we had to do was sit ...
St. Petersburg takes a bare minimum of three days. It far surpasses Buckingham Palace, the Vatican, or the Luorve. It was absolutely jaw dropping. If you are on this website, it is a must do, and soon.
Akun was very clean and well designed. Russia limits the ships, so it is not as fancy as Europe. Room was good, bath was small but well laid out.
Food far exceeded what I expected. ...
Wanted to visit Kizhi church and get to know St Petersburg and Moscow better (took both pre and post extensions) Everything worked out very well!
The enrichment activities were fabulous, interesting and entertaining. Loved learning some Russian.
The silver drink package is a great complement, excellent wines and after dinner drinks.
Loved the idea of getting to know our neighbors!
The ...
On July 7th my husband and my self we star our 5th river cruise in Moscow Russia.We had four amazing cruise and are looking forward for this one to learn about the culture of Russia.Since we are Orthodox Christians we are looking forward to visit all the churches that are the gem of this country.First day one the ship with a warm welcome and all the information for the following day and shore ...
Always my dream to visit Russia and go to Catherine’s palace
And to see the “amber room “
I have read about the amber room extensively and it’s history
It was so exciting for me to view the real thing
The visit to Peterof Palace and tour of countryside was incredible made more so by the exceptional guides on our tours
The highlight was Mandroy viewing the craftsmanship in each ...
For my first Viking and river cruise, Waterway of the Czars was an awesome choice. Excursions were very informative, with great tour guides at every destination. I only chose one optional excursion to the Peterhof Palace & Park, and it was one of the best by far. It was great to have some free time in most destinations to roam around and explore. Dining was a pleasure at every meal. I tried ...