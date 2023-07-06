All cabins feature a hotel style bed (with optional twin bed configuration) with luxury linens and pillows; free wifi; 26-inch flat screen TV with CNBC, CNN, BBC and more; 110/220 volt outlets; telephone, safe, refrigerator, hairdryer and air conditioning; private bathroom with shower; premium toiletries; robes and slippers available on request; stateroom steward and twice daily housekeeping; space under bed for storing suitcases; wardrobe with wooden hangers; bottled water replenished daily.

There are no accessible or connecting cabins onboard Viking Akun, however suite and junior suite category staterooms feature a smaller step between the bathroom and main living space.

We like the way the bathrooms have been designed in the veranda cabins; there’s lots of storage and cupboard space, including a long shelf under the sink which is very handy, along with good sized Freyja toiletries (shower gel, shampoo, body lotion), and powerful Grohe showers. The shower cubicles in the veranda staterooms are a little snug, but functional. There is a sizeable step up to the bathroom from the main living space.

Televisions show a selection of live channels, including news, sports and finance channels, as well as in-house programming for talks and presentations, and movies which change each day.

We also appreciate the attention to detail in the staterooms including charging points on each side of the bed, reading lights, easy to use safes, empty refrigerator for storing drinks, and water in glass bottles. We would have preferred a few more hangers, however, and beds are positioned adjacent to, not facing the window.

Deluxe Stateroom: 160 sq ft; river-view stateroom with large picture window 4.10 ft x 2.79 ft (can be opened)

Veranda Stateroom: 225/230 sq ft; river-view stateroom with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda

Junior Suite: 400 sq ft; river view suite with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a full-size veranda; glass-enclosed shower; fruit and sparkling wine

Suite: 400 sq ft; river view suite with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass door opening to a large veranda along both the sleeping quarters and the sitting room; glass-enclosed shower; fruit, included laundry; champagne; coffee maker