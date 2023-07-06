  • Write a Review
Viking Akun Review

5.0 / 5.0
76 reviews
Editor Rating
5.0
Excellent
Overall
Rebecca Barnes
Contributor

Viking Cruises was born in Russia and is the only western-owned fleet in the land. Viking Akun is one of five Viking vessels currently operating in the country.

Viking Akun sails the Volga, Svir and Neva Rivers from Moscow to St Petersburg and vice versa on the Waterways of the Tsars itinerary, enabling passengers to experience the real Russia in contemporary comfort.

The 204-guest ship is modern and homely, having been refurbished in 2014 to echo the signature Scandi-chic style of the company’s European vessels. There’s a promenade deck, lots of seating around the ship and panoramic windows that make the most of the views.

A real feeling of spaciousness is apparent throughout. This is something that Viking seems to nail on all its ships -- on Akun this is clearly thanks to a clever redesign and tasteful color scheme. This continues in the staterooms, which are well planned out, giving a functional yet welcoming and cozy feel. Verandas are generously sized -- bigger than on some ocean ships -- and there’s plenty of seating on the top deck for taking in the views.

We feel the stairs between decks are a little steep, but there’s an elevator for passengers with mobility issues.

Two dining areas give the option for an a la carte or more casual breakfast or lunch, depending on what you feel like at the time. In-between mealtimes, it’s great to be able to help yourself to tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cookies whenever you want, from the tea and coffee station located on the middle deck.

From reception to the bars, service is smiley and friendly, and waiting staff soon get to know your name and drinks preferences, with your drink often topped up or replaced at the dining table without you asking. After breakfast on the last day, our regular waiter told us, "We don’t say goodbye, we say see you soon!"

Onboard, passengers make the most of the comfy seating in the public areas to read, socialize and browse the internet. When it comes to enrichment, there’s a small but inviting library with a curated book choice, and plenty of interesting talks to attend during the day. Overall, it’s a really relaxed atmosphere, especially when sailing.

However, if you’re looking for a river cruise with wellness on the menu, this may not be the ship for you. There are no spa or gym facilities, bikes, hot tubs or massages, so exercise will come from the walking element of tours and excursions, and there are plenty of those to get involved in, including the free excursion every passenger receives in almost every port.

Pros

Spacious, Scandi-chic cabins; friendly service and a comprehensive enrichment program for true immersion

Cons

No wellness or fitness facilities on board; plastic straws still being used

Bottom Line

A river cruise combining the Viking signature style with a high standard of onboard enrichment and excursions

About

Passengers: 204
Crew: 97
Passenger to Crew: 2.1:1

Sails From

St. Petersburg, Moscow

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities (UK guests)

  • Return flights from London and up to 14 regional airports

  • River-view cabin

  • All onboard meals

  • Quality wine, beer and soft drinks with lunch and dinner

  • Free wi-fi (connection speed may vary)

  • Specialty tea and coffee any time onboard

  • An included shore excursion in almost every port

  • No corkage fee

  • Evening entertainment

  • Bottled water when on excursions

  • Hot drinks and snacks from the coffee station.

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Optional excursions

  • Drinks packages

  • Bar drinks if not on a drinks package

  • Laundry

  • Phone calls

  • Shop purchases

Fellow Passengers

Interestingly for a river cruise, the passenger demographic is quite varied which makes for a fun, friendly and sometimes lively atmosphere; older passengers mingle happily with younger couples and groups. Nationalities are again mixed, with Americans, Australians, Brits and the odd European. All onboard announcements and programs are delivered in English only.

Viking Akun Dress Code

Daytime: No hard and fast rules: Viking suggests casual dress including shorts, slacks or jeans and comfortable shoes for walking.

Evening: There are no formal nights in the evening; recommended dress is "elegant casual". For ladies, this may include a dress, skirt or slacks with a sweater or blouse; for gentlemen, trousers and a collared shirt. A tie and jacket are optional.

Not permitted: Bare feet in The Restaurant during the day or evening.

Viking Akun Cruiser Reviews

Perfect in every way

We use primarily Smithsonian, Tauck, Regent, and Viking.Read More
rslebmo

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Fascinating Insight

The Viking Akun more than met expectations. The cabin was fine with good amenities, everything was spotless, the food was very good and all staff were helpful, friendly and knowledgeable.Read More
Mhari Hughes

2-5 Cruises

Age 70s

Wonderful Russia

The way Viking does everything well. It does Russia GREAT! We celebrated my birthday there with travel complains we met 10 years ago on a Viking cruise. The things we saw there were amazing.Read More
Janronm

10+ Cruises

Age 70s

Tour guides were fantastic. Checked off a bucket list trip to Russia.

As always, Viking puts together terrific tour guides and first rate tours. Perhaps some of the highlights for us were attending the ballet in St.Read More
pgenvert

2-5 Cruises

Age 60s

