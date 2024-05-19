Fresh flowers in the relaxing lounge area.
Photo Credit: 60 plus Cruise Couple
The next day’s itinerary and local information provided in your cabin each evening while we were at dinner.
Photo Credit: 60 plus Cruise Couple
Nighttime Danube cruise, departing Budapest
Photo Credit: FenrisUlf
Photo Credit: EsmeraldaDavis
See all photos
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
190 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Outstanding from a first time cruiser
"We tried to go in early summer so that it wasn't too warm but would probably try to go earlier next time.We didn't want to go on an ocean cruise with thousands of people stuffed in a big floating hotel...."Read More
Wizzard6 avatar

Wizzard6

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

Filters

1-10 of 190 Viking Aegir Cruise Reviews

Our First Viking Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
Slim_Travelers
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

We are new retirees who are executing on our plans for increased travel in the upcoming years. This was our first cruise with Viking (actually our first cruise and first trip overseas). The experience was better than expected. The hardest part of the overall experience was deciding where and when to go. Viking was instrumental in handling all of the details to ensure we enjoyed the trip from ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2024

Danube Waltz

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
ToddT8
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The cruise was nice and the stops allowed for great sightseeing. The staff was amazing and the food delicious. The cabin was small but exactly what we expected. It was cold for the trip so there was very limited use of the open top deck and that resulted in crowded dining and shared areas. But the service was still great and we met a lot of folks through the group dining experience. The off ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Danube Waltz Review for Use

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
stumppreacher
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

There was a lot of walking. Also, a lot of alcohol on board which was offensive to us. Our tour guides were excellent. The piano player/entertainer was disappointing. The staff was so helpful and they answered our questions and concerned. The staff was cordial, patient, and informative. We enjoyed the ship but the stateroom was smaller than most cruises we have enjoyed. The news ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

First Time River Cruiser

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
1957 Chevy
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

As a first-time river cruiser, I was completely blowen away by the employees onboard. They were gracious and seem to really enjoy their jobs. I wasn't expecting all the selections I had for each meal. And the chief's suggestions each night were outstanding. Every meal I had was delicious. All the free tours in each city gave you enough information about that city to let you venture out in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

Late arrival and lost luggage didn’t ruin our crui

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
Jm4092
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We arrived very late at night for our cruise due to delayed flights. Viking had a driver waiting for us at airport for relay to boat. We also were missing checked luggage which arrived on 4th day of cruise. Viking crew helped arranged for bag to be sent to future destination and provided complimentary laundry service until our baggage arrived. Despite the inconvenience of missing luggage we had ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Disappointed in Viking River Cruise

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
Daniel F
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Romantic Danube The Good: Viking crew was top-notch. Friendly and professional. Food was excellent. The Not So Good: - Our stateroom lav had a constant sewage odor. (Viking customer relations said that each port might have a different smell - Wrong!) - Shower would overflow and backup all over the place. - Purchase of a Veranda Stateroom was a waste of money due to these longships ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Relaxed on the Danube

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
Relaxed12
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

A fantastic trip put on by Viking and entire staff (on the ship, at the airports, tour guides set up by them). Well done. Unfortunately due to flight issues, we missed first day and a half . But Viking did everything to reschedule flights, handle transport for just two of us and got us on the boat before disembarking. The staff at that point did everything to settle us in and to explain some of ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

Loved the Danube Waltz!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
E.L.G.
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise was everything it promised to be. Staff were friendly and professional at all times, the room was clean and comfortable, and food was excellent. We booked our flights through Viking and were greeted and transported to and from the airports. They even provided a greeter at our connecting airport on route home to make sure we made it to our next gate. Daily excursions were readily ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

They could have done better.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
Unhappy Clients
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

No fault of Viking, the River was up and the speed of the water was exceptionally fast and high. We only got to the first port and that was as far as the ship went. They buses everyone to the next port. We didn’t signup for a bus tour. We didn’t get some of the tours we signed up for. The staff was excellent and very polite. Viking gave everyone a 25 percent credit of this cruise toward a future ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

The Good and the Bad of the Viking Aegir.

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

User Avatar
J.V.C.
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Just came back from the Danube Waltz. As expected, the Viking staff were wonderful and everything was arranged in a professional manner. meals were good. You cannot expect a lot of onboard entertainment on river cruise, but one performance from an outside group was excellent - singing, dancing, piano and guitar. Shore excursions really depended on the individual guide. There was one very ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Find a Viking Aegir Cruise from $1,999

Any Month
