Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on Viking Aegir

No fault of Viking, the River was up and the speed of the water was exceptionally fast and high. We only got to the first port and that was as far as the ship went. They buses everyone to the next port. We didn’t signup for a bus tour. We didn’t get some of the tours we signed up for. The staff was excellent and very polite. Viking gave everyone a 25 percent credit of this cruise toward a future ...