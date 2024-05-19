"We tried to go in early summer so that it wasn't too warm but would probably try to go earlier next time.We didn't want to go on an ocean cruise with thousands of people stuffed in a big floating hotel...."Read More
We are new retirees who are executing on our plans for increased travel in the upcoming years. This was our first cruise with Viking (actually our first cruise and first trip overseas). The experience was better than expected. The hardest part of the overall experience was deciding where and when to go. Viking was instrumental in handling all of the details to ensure we enjoyed the trip from ...
The cruise was nice and the stops allowed for great sightseeing. The staff was amazing and the food delicious. The cabin was small but exactly what we expected. It was cold for the trip so there was very limited use of the open top deck and that resulted in crowded dining and shared areas. But the service was still great and we met a lot of folks through the group dining experience. The off ...
There was a lot of walking. Also, a lot of alcohol on board which was offensive to us. Our tour guides were excellent. The piano player/entertainer was disappointing. The staff was so helpful and they answered our questions and concerned. The staff was cordial, patient, and informative.
We enjoyed the ship but the stateroom was smaller than most cruises we have enjoyed.
As a first-time river cruiser, I was completely blowen away by the employees onboard. They were gracious and seem to really enjoy their jobs. I wasn't expecting all the selections I had for each meal. And the chief's suggestions each night were outstanding. Every meal I had was delicious. All the free tours in each city gave you enough information about that city to let you venture out in the ...
We arrived very late at night for our cruise due to delayed flights. Viking had a driver waiting for us at airport for relay to boat. We also were missing checked luggage which arrived on 4th day of cruise. Viking crew helped arranged for bag to be sent to future destination and provided complimentary laundry service until our baggage arrived. Despite the inconvenience of missing luggage we had ...
Romantic Danube
The Good: Viking crew was top-notch. Friendly and professional. Food was excellent.
The Not So Good:
- Our stateroom lav had a constant sewage odor. (Viking customer relations said that each port might have a different smell - Wrong!)
- Shower would overflow and backup all over the place.
- Purchase of a Veranda Stateroom was a waste of money due to these longships ...
A fantastic trip put on by Viking and entire staff (on the ship, at the airports, tour guides set up by them). Well done. Unfortunately due to flight issues, we missed first day and a half . But Viking did everything to reschedule flights, handle transport for just two of us and got us on the boat before disembarking. The staff at that point did everything to settle us in and to explain some of ...
This cruise was everything it promised to be. Staff were friendly and professional at all times, the room was clean and comfortable, and food was excellent. We booked our flights through Viking and were greeted and transported to and from the airports. They even provided a greeter at our connecting airport on route home to make sure we made it to our next gate. Daily excursions were readily ...
No fault of Viking, the River was up and the speed of the water was exceptionally fast and high. We only got to the first port and that was as far as the ship went. They buses everyone to the next port. We didn’t signup for a bus tour. We didn’t get some of the tours we signed up for. The staff was excellent and very polite. Viking gave everyone a 25 percent credit of this cruise toward a future ...
Just came back from the Danube Waltz. As expected, the Viking staff were wonderful and everything was arranged in a professional manner. meals were good. You cannot expect a lot of onboard entertainment on river cruise, but one performance from an outside group was excellent - singing, dancing, piano and guitar.
Shore excursions really depended on the individual guide. There was one very ...