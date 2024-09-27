Cruiser Rating
3.7
Average
3 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
1-3 of 3 Viking Ocean Viking Yi Dun Cruise Reviews

East meets West on the Viking Yi Dun

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Yi Dun

User Avatar
N0MADSCOT
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

The Yi Dun is like no other Viking Ocean Ship. A combination of Nordic and Chinese decor and cuisine. It may seem like an odd combination, but it worked well. 90% of the crew is from the PRC with varying English speaking skills; nevertheless, communication was not an issue for us. Some of the port of calls (Pingtan, Dongtou, Zhoushan) arrive at commercial shipping piers and likely have not seen ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2024

Viking provided a “trusted” entry to explore China

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Yi Dun

User Avatar
Honesty Matters
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

While the Yi Dun is a familiar Viking ship, the unique operating agreement with China, lead to a far from 5-star experience. The crew was 100% Chinese and the English language proficiency is far from the standard achieved on other Viking journeys. The wait and cabin staff were all extremely pleasant and went out of their way to find someone to assist when questions or problems arose. For instance ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2024

An unpaid and honest review of the Viking Yi Dun

Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Yi Dun

User Avatar
Klm4140
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

The Viking Yi Dun’s China Discovery cruise provides a rare glimpse into China’s remote and urban regions, but not all destinations delivered. Many included excursions focused on underdeveloped areas with artificial reconstructions that lacked authenticity. Paid excursions, however, were far more rewarding. The Dongtou hike was highly praised, and a dinner with a local family in Shanghai was the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2024

