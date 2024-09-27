"Misrepresentation of the embarkation port, combined with chaotic logistics, repetitive dining, and insufficient staff training, make this cruise overpriced for what it offers.I encountered minimal signage, no luggage drop-off area, and no assistance from the numerous Viking staff at the port...."Read More
The Yi Dun is like no other Viking Ocean Ship. A combination of Nordic and Chinese decor and cuisine. It may seem like an odd combination, but it worked well. 90% of the crew is from the PRC with varying English speaking skills; nevertheless, communication was not an issue for us. Some of the port of calls (Pingtan, Dongtou, Zhoushan) arrive at commercial shipping piers and likely have not seen ...
While the Yi Dun is a familiar Viking ship, the unique operating agreement with China, lead to a far from 5-star experience. The crew was 100% Chinese and the English language proficiency is far from the standard achieved on other Viking journeys. The wait and cabin staff were all extremely pleasant and went out of their way to find someone to assist when questions or problems arose. For instance ...
The Viking Yi Dun’s China Discovery cruise provides a rare glimpse into China’s remote and urban regions, but not all destinations delivered. Many included excursions focused on underdeveloped areas with artificial reconstructions that lacked authenticity. Paid excursions, however, were far more rewarding. The Dongtou hike was highly praised, and a dinner with a local family in Shanghai was the ...