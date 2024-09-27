Review for a Asia River Cruise on Viking Yi Dun

The Yi Dun is like no other Viking Ocean Ship. A combination of Nordic and Chinese decor and cuisine. It may seem like an odd combination, but it worked well. 90% of the crew is from the PRC with varying English speaking skills; nevertheless, communication was not an issue for us. Some of the port of calls (Pingtan, Dongtou, Zhoushan) arrive at commercial shipping piers and likely have not seen ...